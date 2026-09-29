New research-use products - Adia30M, AdiaClear, and AdiaEXO - give physicians more options in cell count, format, and concentration for investigational studies.

Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell therapies, biologics, and physician-supervised investigational research, today announced that its laboratory subsidiary, Adia Labs LLC, has expanded its product portfolio with three new research-use offerings: Adia30M, AdiaClear, and AdiaEXO.





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The expansion is designed to give physicians and investigators a broader set of tools when planning and conducting research studies. Adia Labs currently supplies Adia Med clinics and outside providers with products such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink. The expanded lineup adds options for investigators seeking stem cells only, exosomes only, a smaller cell quantity, a topical ophthalmic or otic format, or a lower-concentration exosome product at a more accessible price point.

New Adia Labs Products

Adia30M - A stem cell product formulated at 30 million stem cells/TNCs for physicians and research programs that prefer a smaller cell quantity than the Company's existing higher-count offerings.

AdiaClear - An exosome eye drop and ear product developed to provide investigators with a dedicated ophthalmic and otic format for research and study use.

AdiaEXO - A one trillion exosome product designed for physicians seeking smaller concentrations for research and studies, while supporting a lower price point for investigators who do not require a higher-count exosome product.

"Doctors do not all design studies the same way," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Med Inc. "Some prefer stem cells only. Some prefer exosomes. Some want a smaller quantity. Adia30M, AdiaClear, and AdiaEXO give those physicians more options, and AdiaEXO in particular is meant to make smaller-concentration research more practical from a cost standpoint."

Adia Labs products are manufactured and distributed to support analytical testing, research use, and Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved or similarly authorized protocols. The Company said the expanded catalog is intended to help investigators match product type and concentration to study design rather than apply a single formulation across every protocol.

Physicians and clinics interested in product specifications, availability, or research-use purchasing may visit www.adialabs.com or contact the Company using the information below.

About Adia Med Inc.

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company built around active, IRB-approved stem cell therapy studies. Through its Adia Med clinics, the company delivers stem cell treatments alongside complementary services like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), supported by multiple Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies, The current studies are targeting autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned for 2026. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products (AdiaVita, AdiaLink) that supply this clinical work.

Adia Labs generates revenue by manufacturing and selling regenerative products (AdiaVita and AdiaLink) to Adia Med clinics and external providers. Adia Med clinics generate revenue through patient treatments (stem cell therapies, PRP, TPE, and aHSCT). Additional revenue comes from the company's 18% equity stake in Cement Factory LLC and from ADIA Life LLC's wellness product distribution.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @adia_med

Instagram: @adia_med

Facebook: @adia_med

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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