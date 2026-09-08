Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Nasdaq requires companies seeking an initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market to have a sufficiently broad public shareholder base. That distribution test includes:

At least 300 round-lot holders;

A round-lot holder generally meaning a shareholder holding at least 100 unrestricted shares; and

Adia Med has just verified that it currently has 361 round-lot holders, or 61 holders above Nasdaq's 300-holder minimum.









Nasdaq Shareholder Requirements Just Verified By Adia Med



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OTC Markets is the public venue where Adia Med's OTCQB quotation, company profile, and share-structure details are displayed. As posted on the Company's OTC Markets security details page, Adia Med had approximately 94.4 million shares outstanding, including approximately 35.8 million unrestricted shares and approximately 23.2 million shares held at DTC, as of August 27, 2026. "Adia Med has just verified 361 round-lot holders against Nasdaq's requirement of 300," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Med Inc. "That is another completed item on our uplisting checklist. Shareholders can see our published capitalization on OTC Markets as we continue working toward a potential Nasdaq Capital Market listing."

What this announcement covers.

This update is Adia Med's verification of the shareholder distribution component of Nasdaq's initial listing standards. It is not Nasdaq approval and does not mean the Company has satisfied every Nasdaq Capital Market requirement. Other standards still apply, including minimum bid price, market value of unrestricted publicly held shares, financial tests, and corporate governance.

Adia Med currently trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ADIA and is a fully reporting SEC company. In August 2026, the Company announced that it had engaged legal counsel in connection with a planned Nasdaq Capital Market uplisting.

About Adia Med Inc.

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company built around active, IRB-approved stem cell therapy studies. Through its Adia Med clinics, the company delivers stem cell treatments alongside complementary services like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), supported by multiple Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies, The current studies are targeting autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned for 2026. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products (AdiaVita, AdiaLink) that supply this clinical work.

Adia Labs generates revenue by manufacturing and selling regenerative products (AdiaVita and AdiaLink) to Adia Med clinics and external providers. Adia Med clinics generate revenue through patient treatments (stem cell therapies, PRP, TPE, and aHSCT). Additional revenue comes from the company's 18% equity stake in Cement Factory LLC and from ADIA Life LLC's wellness product distribution.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @adia_med

Instagram: @adia_med

Facebook: @adia_med

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312989