Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - What happens when the world's most iconic chocolate triangle meets one of the world's most craved biscuits? Toblerone introduces its Diamond Truffles with rich Biscoff spread filling and crunchy honey and almond nougat pieces inside a creamy milk chocolate diamond. Now launching across key global markets in two formats, including a 495g premium box exclusive to Costco.





An Iconic Duo: Toblerone Launches Pralines with Biscoff



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A New Chapter in Toblerone Innovation

In 2024, Toblerone introduced its distinctive diamond-shaped truffles to the market, marking a bold step beyond the brand's legendary triangular bar. The launch proved a resounding category success, redefining what consumers expect from premium boxed chocolates. Now, Toblerone takes this innovation further with a partnership that is set to captivate chocolate lovers worldwide: Toblerone Diamond Truffles with Biscoff.

Each diamond-shaped truffle is individually crafted from smooth Toblerone milk chocolate, filled with smooth Biscoff spread and finished with crunchy nougat pieces. The result: the unmistakable caramelised taste and crunchy texture of Biscoff, elevated by Toblerone's signature chocolate craftsmanship.





An Iconic Duo: Toblerone Launches Pralines with Biscoff



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When Two Global Icons Unite

Biscoff has become one of the world's most sought-after biscuits, transcending categories and cultures. This collaboration between Toblerone and Biscoff represents a strategic partnership that unites two iconic brands to create something truly new in the premium chocolate category - a product that meets growing consumer demand for innovative, indulgent experiences.

Iain Livingston, President Toblerone & World Travel Retail at Mondelz International, proudly says: "Toblerone has always stood for being never square, and celebrating unapologetic indulgence. With our diamond-shaped truffles already proving a category success, combining them with globally loved Biscoff, was a natural next step. People look for surprising combinations of familiar tastes, and this is a collaboration that only two icons could bring to life. We couldn't be more excited to share it with the world."

The excitement is shared by Lotus Bakeries as Isabelle Maes, Chief Marketing Officer at Lotus Bakeries, emphasizes: "Biscoff's unique caramelised taste and crunchy texture have become a global phenomenon, loved across cultures and age groups. Partnering with Toblerone - a brand synonymous with quality and indulgence - allows us to bring our iconic Biscoff biscuit and spread experience to consumers in an entirely new and exciting format."

The Perfect Treat - Available in Two Formats Across Key Global Markets

Toblerone Diamond Truffles with Biscoff are available in two pack sizes to meet different consumer occasions - perfect for gifting, sharing, or an indulgent treat:

495g premium box - an exclusive format launching with retailer Costco across the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Australia, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Sweden, Iceland as well as New Zealand.

180g sharing box - available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, and Australia. More to follow.



The exclusive Costco deal represents a landmark moment for Mondelz International and its Toblerone brand, marking the first time the company has partnered with Costco to launch a product range on a global scale. Another testament to the strength of both the Toblerone brand and the universal appeal of Biscoff.

Hashtag: Toblerone Biscoff NeverSquare



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Toblerone

In 1908, Theodor Tobler and Emil Baumann (production manager and Tobler's cousin) invented a unique chocolate: Toblerone! "Toblerone" is a portmanteau of the names "Tobler" and "Torrone," the Italian term for honey-almond nougat. Its distinctive feature is the triangular bar shape. Since 1985, production has been based in Bern Brünnen, where employees work with great passion every day to ensure the production of up to 4 million Toblerone products. Today, around 90 percent of Toblerone products sold worldwide are manufactured in Bern.



Toblerone has never been square. Not in shape. Not in spirit. And not in ambition. Never Square is the belief that the best things in life refuse to conform and that the most interesting gifts are rarely the obvious ones.

Biscoff

Since 1932, Biscoff has been delighting consumers' taste buds with its delicious caramelised taste and crunchy texture. Originally from Belgium but now loved all over the world, Lotus Biscoff cookies were first brought to market by Jan Boone Sr., who created a caramelised cookie using only natural ingredients. This unique recipe and cookie remain the basis of our three hero products: the original Lotus Biscoff cookie, the Lotus Biscoff sandwich cookie and the Lotus Biscoff spread. Whether they are enjoyed at home, on the go, at the office or on a flight, Biscoff provides everyone around the world with a unique moment to truly enjoy!

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