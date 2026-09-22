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EC

WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Stuttgart
22.09.26 | 17:18
1,410 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
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1,4101,42519:23
Actusnews Wire
22.09.2026 17:53 Uhr
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ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 22 September 2026



Treasury shares



As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 31 March 2026, Econocom Group SE carried out on 16 September 2026 the following transaction concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
16/09/2026Stock exchangePurchase837 5711,501,501,50
Total 837 571



On 16 September 2026, Econocom Group SE held 19 310 051 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 162 759 902 securities issued. amounting to 11.86% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100344-20260922-pr-sbb.pdf

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