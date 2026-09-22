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EC

WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Stuttgart
22.09.26 | 17:18
1,410 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
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ECONOCOM GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
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1,4101,42519:23
Actusnews Wire
22.09.2026 17:53 Uhr
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ECONOCOM: PRESS RELEASE ON TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 22 September 2026



PRESS RELEASE ON TRANSPARENCY
NOTIFICATION

-



Publication pursuant to Article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the "Law") on the disclosure of significant shareholdings.


On September 15th, 2026, Econocom received a transparency notification indicating that M. Jean-Louis Bouchard, Econocom International BV and Econocom Group SE crossed the 75% voting rights threshold upwards. Following an acquisition of voting securities or voting rights on September 14th, 2026, these persons hold 167,986,793 voting rights, representing a participation of 75.16%.


The notification includes the following information:

  • Relates to the upward crossing of the threshold following an acquisition of voting securities or voting rights
  • Issued by a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification: M. Jean-Louis Bouchard, Econocom International BV - located at Computerweg 22, 3542DR Utrecht, Netherlands, and Econocom Group SE - located Place du champ de mars 5, 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium.
  • Transaction date: September 14th, 2026
  • Notification signature date: September 15th, 2026
  • Threshold crossed: 75.0% of voting rights upwards
  • Denominator: 223,498,206



Details of the notification:

Holders of voting rightsNumber of voting rights as per previous notificationNumber of voting rights related to securities held after the transaction% of voting rights related to securities held after the transaction
M. Jean-Louis Bouchard000,00%
Econocom International BV148 676 742148 676 74266,52%
Econocom Group SE11 747 53619 310 0518,64%
Total160 424 278167 986 79375,16%



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

  • Econocom Group SE is controlled by Econocom International BV
  • Econocom International BV is controlled by M. Jean-Louis Bouchard


In accordance with the Law, all press releases relating to share transactions are published in the "Regulated Information" section of Econocom's website.

(https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/regulated-information)



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100342-20260922-pr-on-threshold-cross-eibv.pdf

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