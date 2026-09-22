

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, NOVOB.CO, NOV.DE), a healthcare company, announced on Tuesday that it will expand its global partnership with UNICEF to prevent childhood overweight and obesity, aiming to reach more than 80 million children across seven countries.



Novo will commit $18 million from 2026 to 2030, with the four-year programme running from 2027 to 2030. The initiative will support governments in Mexico, Colombia, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Egypt and Kenya to improve access to healthier food, schools and health services.



Since 2019, Novo and UNICEF have worked to raise childhood obesity as a global health priority. The expanded programme will include growth monitoring, nutrition counselling, youth advocacy, community-based prevention and legislation to promote healthier diets.



On the NYSE, shares of Novo Nordisk are currently losing 0.39 percent, changing hands at $39.65.



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