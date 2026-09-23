

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Exor NV (EXO.AS), a holding company, reported wider loss in its first half, while dividend income increased from last year.



Separately, Exor said it intends to launch a share buyback program of up to 500 million euros, to be executed on the market until its next financial results in March 2027.



In the first half, loss was 1.122 billion euros, wider than last year's loss of 624 million euros. Loss per share widened to 5.54 euros from loss of 3.00 euros per share a year ago.



Loss before taxes was 1.114 billion euros, compared to loss of 614 million euros a year ago.



Financial income grew to 51 million euros from 44 million euros last year.



Dividend income was 907 million euros, compared to 700 million euros a year earlier.



Change in fair value of investment activities was negative 1.979 billion euros, compared to negative 1.257 billion euros last year.



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