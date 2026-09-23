Five-year program supports modernization and resilience of the U.K.'s transmission network

Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been reappointed to National Grid's Asset Health Intervention Programme, securing the Central region and expanding its role to include the Southeast and Southwest regions. The five-year program focuses on renewing U.K. critical infrastructure to meet the future needs of consumers as reliance on electricity increases.

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The program covers more than 800 transmission assets across the U.K.

Jacobs will provide multidisciplinary detailed design, design assurance and construction support, working with National Grid's Asset Operations teams to safely deliver upgrades on live network assets. Valued at more than $13 million (£10 million), the program covers more than 800 transmission assets across the U.K.'s Central, Southeast and Southwest regions. The work includes replacement and refurbishment of aging substation assets using standardized, programmatic solutions to improve efficiency, reduce costs and support a resilient electricity network as demand grows and the U.K. advances toward net-zero emissions.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Fiachra Cléirigh said: "Reappointing Jacobs and expanding our role across multiple regions reflects the strength of our delivery and the trusted relationship we've built with National Grid. By combining global delivery capabilities with local teams, we're helping modernize critical infrastructure while improving efficiency, scalability and long-term network resilience."

The program further expands Jacobs' support of the U.K. transmission system as the country's renewable and clean energy generation mix has grown from approximately 5% to 50% over the past 20 years, according to U.K. government statistics.

Under the program, Jacobs, as sole supplier across the three regions, will deliver detailed design, data collection and construction support for the replacement and refurbishment of key transmission assets, including circuit breakers, disconnectors, surge arresters, instrument transformers and through-wall bushings. The regional programs include delivery of more than 1,380 asset replacements combined with ad-hoc emergency works to maintain supply security while developing standardized designs aligned with National Grid standards and minimizing disruption to live operations.

National Grid Operations Director Paul Gallagher said: "Partnerships such as this are a key part of how we efficiently maintain a safe, reliable and resilient system for our customers and consumers. Our Asset Health Intervention Programme is designed to maximize the performance of our assets over their lifecycle. Jacobs is one of a number of partners supporting delivery on this important work."

Delivery will be led by a dedicated U.K.-based team, working closely with teams across Jacobs' global business. This integrated, collaborative approach enables Jacobs to scale resources as needed, draw on the right specialist experience, and apply consistent design solutions, digital tools and automation to efficiently execute high-quality outcomes across a high volume of asset health interventions.

This award builds on Jacobs' long-standing relationship with National Grid and reinforces the company's role as a key delivery partner supporting large-scale transmission investment in the U.K. and U.S. This includes Jacobs' role on the General Management Consultancy Framework, supporting business service operations, and the Design Project Services Framework, which enables the full electricity and gas transmission lifecycle across the U.K. By leveraging lessons learned from previous programs and applying standardized, digitally enabled design approaches, Jacobs is helping establish a repeatable model for efficient asset renewal across the network.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 6,000 people across the U.K., operating from 15 core offices and over 35 additional sites. Working with HM Government, local authorities and the private sector, Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation's most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

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