Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy Gold") is pleased to report assay results from core holes LG26-017 and LG26-003 from Phase 1 of its 2026 drill program at the Baner Gold Mine Property in Idaho County, Idaho, USA (the "Baner Property").

"Up the Main Zone hill, Legacy Gold now has drilling going both west and east, with significant mineralization from three of the six new drill pads and results from the other three pending," said Mike Sutton, Legacy Gold's Vice President, Exploration. "Hole 17 strengthens that picture on the east side, with a strong near-surface higher-grade intersection and several additional mineralized zones deeper in the hole. Legacy's 2026 goal of demonstrating significant mineralization through the Main Zone hill is now almost reached; all that remains are the deeper holes between the west and east holes."

The number one priority of the 2026 drilling program is to drill up-dip and up-hill from the previously drilled mineralization in the Main Zone to test the continuation of gold mineralization through the hill. Hole LG26-017, drilled east from one of the new up-hill drill pads, returned 3.7 g/t Au over 12.5m (41ft) beginning only 6.2m (20ft) downhole, including 15.1 g/t Au over 2.05m (6.7ft), as well as four additional mineralized zones, including 0.62 g/t Au over 38.8m (127ft).

Previously-released holes LG26-004 and LG26-021 were drilled west from the new up-hill pads and both intersected significant mineralization, extending the known Main Zone mineralized width to approximately 310m (1,020ft):

LG26-004 returned six (6) significant intersections, including 2.4 g/t Au over 8.2m (26.9ft) , including 6.6 g/t Au over 2.3m (7.5ft) , plus 1.14 g/t Au over 13.5m (44.3ft) from surface , including 3.45 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft) , plus 0.63 g/t Au over 20.1m (65.9ft) , including 10.5 g/t Au over 0.5m (1.6ft) . See the Company's August 11, 2026, press release.

LG26-021 intersected 0.67 g/t Au over 15.2m (50ft), including 2.0 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), plus a broad intersection of 0.39 g/t Au over 61.0m (200ft), beginning only 15m (49.2ft) vertically below surface and including four higher-grade 1.5m (5ft) intervals grading from 0.86 g/t to 2.41 g/t Au.

Hole LG26-017 is the third drill hole drilled east from the up-hill drill pads.

Drilling Highlights

LG26-017 returned multiple gold intersections over substantial widths, including:

3.7 g/t Au over 12.5m (41ft) from 6.2m (20.3ft) downhole, beginning 4m (13.1ft) vertically below surface, including 15.1 g/t Au over 2.05m (6.7ft) ;

0.62 g/t Au over 38.8m (127ft) from 174.3m (571.8ft) downhole, beginning 120m (393.7ft) vertically below surface, including 1.7 g/t Au over 0.9m (3.0ft), and 2.0 g/t Au over 0.8m (2.6ft), and 2.74 g/t Au over 2.9m (9.5ft);

0.72 g/t Au over 7.35m (24.1ft) from 55.3m (181.4ft) downhole, beginning 42m (137.8ft) vertically below surface, including 2.3 g/t Au over 1.4m (4.6ft);

0.35 g/t Au over 6.7m (22ft) from 105.2m (345.1ft) downhole, beginning 82m (269ft) vertically below surface, including 0.89 g/t Au over 1.2m (3.9ft); and

0.28 g/t Au over 9.0m (29.5ft) from 78.6m (257.9ft) downhole, beginning 61m (200.1ft) vertically below surface, including 0.74 g/t Au over 1.4m (4.6ft).

LG26-003 returned multiple gold intersections, including:

0.43 g/t Au over 20m (65.6ft) from 40.8m (133.9ft) downhole, beginning 34m (111.5ft) vertically below surface, including 2.1 g/t Au over 1.1m (3.6ft);

1.15 g/t Au over 7.8m (25.6ft) from 177.5m (582.3ft) downhole, beginning 144m (472.4ft) vertically below surface, including 2.3 g/t Au over 1.9m (6.2ft);

0.7 g/t Au over 3.55m (11.6ft) from 129.15m (423.7ft) downhole, beginning 114m (374ft) vertically below surface; and

0.5 g/t Au over 4m (13.1ft) from 283.3m (929.5ft) downhole, beginning 230m (754.6ft) vertically below surface.

Hole LG26-003 was drilled south to fill in the area between the up-hill pads and down-hill hole LG25-003, which previously intersected 0.37 g/t Au over 58.0m (190ft), plus 2.8 g/t Au over 9.2m (30ft), including 13.0 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft) (see the Company's March 17, 2026 and November 17, 2025 press releases). Oriented core from both holes suggests the mineralized zones trend NW and dip relatively flat to the east.

The 2026 drill program was designed to begin with up to 12,000ft (3,658m) of core drilling in Phase 1, followed by up to 28,000ft (8,536m) of RC drilling in Phase 2. This program follows up on the successful 2025 results by targeting both the Main and Northeast Zones, as well as new exploration targets to the northwest indicated by large gold-in-soil anomalies coincident with geophysical conductors and similar magnetic highs as are in the Main Zone.

To date, eleven (11) core holes have been drilled: one (1) exploration hole to the west; two (2) holes at the south end of the Main Zone and Baner Zones; three (3) holes up the hill in the western portion of the Main Zone; three (3) holes at the north end of the Main Zone; and two (2) holes in Northeast Zone. The RC phase of the 2026 program is planned to comprise up to 53 holes, with 18 completed to date.

Additional information regarding the Company's 2026 drill targets is set out in the Company's August 11, 2026 press release.

Geology and Mineralization

The belt of mineralization that traces through the Elk City and Orogrande mining districts is known as the Orogrande Shear Zone, and is estimated to be between 100-200m wide, with a general NNE trend. Gold mineralization occurs along this zone in numerous prospects and small historic mines. Most of the mineralization appears to be along Riedel shear structures that cross over between two bounding major north-south structures along the Orogrande Shear Zone. In general, higher grade historical mining was undertaken on narrow zones of strong sericite-silica-carbonate alteration and quartz veins. Intrusion-related structurally controlled mineralization has been suggested previously. At the Baner Property, the predominant host rock is quartzite, with some biotite gneiss also present.

Table 1: 2026 Baner Drill Program - Core Assay Results

Hole ID From To Intercept From To Intercept Au (m) (m) (m) (ft) (ft) (ft) (g/t) LG26-017 6.2 18.7 12.5 20.3 61.4 41.0 3.70 including 9.35 11.4 2.05 30.7 37.4 6.7 15.10

28.5 33.2 4.7 93.5 108.9 15.4 0.18

55.3 62.6 7.3 181.4 205.4 23.9 0.72 including 56.1 57.5 1.4 184.1 188.6 4.6 2.30

78.6 87.6 9 257.9 287.4 29.5 0.28 including 80.6 82 1.4 264.4 269.0 4.6 0.74

99 99.9 0.9 324.8 327.8 3.0 0.22

105.2 111.9 6.7 345.1 367.1 22.0 0.35 including 106.5 107.75 1.25 349.4 353.5 4.1 0.89

134.6 137.1 2.5 441.6 449.8 8.2 0.18

174.3 213.1 38.8 571.8 699.1 127.3 0.62 including 178.75 179.7 0.95 586.4 589.6 3.1 1.70 including 193.3 194.1 0.8 634.2 636.8 2.6 1.97 including 210.2 213.1 2.9 689.6 699.1 9.5 2.74



























LG26-003 28.2 29.7 1.5 92.5 97.4 4.9 0.24

40.8 60.8 20 133.9 199.5 65.6 0.43 including 49.2 50.3 1.1 161.4 165.0 3.6 2.08

91.7 93.3 1.6 300.8 306.1 5.2 0.20

98.1 99.2 1.1 321.8 325.5 3.6 0.16

129.15 132.7 3.55 423.7 435.4 11.6 0.70

153.9 155.3 1.4 504.9 509.5 4.6 0.32

177.5 185.3 7.8 582.3 607.9 25.6 1.15 including 183.4 185.3 1.9 601.7 607.9 6.2 2.30

185.3 189.6 4.3 607.9 622.0 14.1 0.15 including 188.6 189.6 1 618.8 622.0 3.3 0.28

197.4 198.9 1.5 647.6 652.6 4.9 0.18

209.7 210.2 0.5 688.0 689.6 1.6 1.35

268.4 270.4 2 880.6 887.1 6.6 0.70

283.3 287.3 4 929.5 942.6 13.1 0.49 Notes: NS= not sampled; Composite intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t cutoff for gold with 10m internal dilution (some lower grade intersections are shown too). True widths are unknown until zone dips are proven.

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Northing Easting Total Depth

(m) Total Depth

(ft) LG26-017 75 -60 5069620 615215 213 699 LG26-003 144 -63 5070292 615215 300.8 987

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Data Verification

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Baner Property or any underlying property agreements.

Core Drilling/Lab

Core is sent to the Scout Drilling LLC prep-lab in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, USA where it is split, with half core being crushed to appropriate size for shipment to the Paragon Geochemical lab in Reno, Nevada. All core samples are sealed at the core processing facility and shipped directly to the lab. All samples are assayed for gold by PhotonAssay methods. The lab has ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments. Duplicates were prepared on-site (Scout) with a riffle splitter. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at approximately one per 15 samples. Referee sampling will be done for 5% of samples at various grade increments (and including all higher-grade assays) by fire assay at a second lab.

RC Drilling/Lab

RC drilling is by Earth Drilling (Harris Drilling) which uses a hammer and at depth below groundwater level a tricone bit is sometimes used. RC drilling was done wet, with water actively pumped down the hole, mixing with pulverized sample, and coming through the cyclone to an 8-compartment rotary fan wet splitter. The sample is taken continuously and sent through a sample splitter with a second splitter on the outlet so that two bags are filled simultaneously. Each assay sample is for a 1.52m (5ft) interval. The bags are labeled with the Legacy hole number and a footage that is the interval which they are taken from. At the end of each ten foot run the drill pipe and the splitter are cleaned or if there is an observed color change in the rock coming up, it is cleaned. Chips were collected from the splitter reject and put into chip trays for reference. Bags are stored on the pad until the hole is finished, and then brought to the laydown yard for sorting and packaging to go to the assay lab. Skyline Assayers & Laboratories is a long-standing, independent laboratory at 7960 South Kolb Road, Tucson, Arizona, specializing in assaying and testing for the mining industry, with a history dating back to the 1880s. They are accredited to ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 standards.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Mine Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

The Baner Gold Mine Property sits within the historic Orogrande Gold Mining District that hosts numerous gold deposits and gold mines along geologic structures that have hosted gold production since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800s.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G. (the "Technical Report").

For further information, please contact:

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing, size, scope, sequencing, allocation between core and RC drilling, modification and completion of any exploration, drilling and work programs on the Baner Property, including the number of holes and total footage ultimately completed, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the Exploration Target, the potential for the Exploration Target to be further delineated or advanced to a mineral resource estimate, the potential suitability of the Baner Property for future open-pit, heap-leach development, future development or production scenarios, the potential for mineralization and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Baner Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the continued availability of, and compliance with, required permits and approvals, seasonal and weather-related constraints, access to drill sites, drilling productivity and contractor performance, equipment availability and mechanical reliability, the timely availability, delivery and installation of replacement equipment, including the RC rig engine, the performance of the RC rig following installation, geological and assay results obtained as the program progresses, the Company's ongoing evaluation and prioritization of drill targets, the availability of sufficient capital to complete the program as currently contemplated, the state of the economy generally and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of the Company dated effective September 19, 2024, or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2026 and the year ended December 31, 2025, available at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: Plan View - Legacy Gold's 2025 and 2026 Baner Drill Results to Date

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Figure 2: Cross Section - approximate West - East section,

looking northward at ~340° - LG26-017 + LG26-003

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10544/315616_c74a5289f4d60ad6_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315616