In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) - up 193% at $5.47 Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) - up 133% at $9.10 Greenland Mines Ltd (GRML) - up 37% at $19.43 Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) - up 15% at $67.55 TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) - up 15% at $5.65 IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) - up 14% at $46.37 Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) - up 12% at $3.95 NN, Inc. (NNBR) - up 11% at $3.73 Lucas GC Limited (LGCL) - up 8% at $2.99 Alpha Compute Corp (ALP) - up 7% at $4.66

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) - down 61% at $13.50 Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) - down 18% at $1.40 Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) - down 15% at $3.16 Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (YHGJ) - down 14% at $2.35 InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) - down 13% at $9.29 System1, Inc. (SST) - down 9% at $3.17 MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) - down 8% at $2.68 Voyager Technologies, Inc. (VOYG) - down 6% at $35.36 newcleo plc (NWCL) - down 6% at $7.64 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) - down 5% at $14.22

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 6:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX