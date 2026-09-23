Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 23 September 2026 at 4:55 pm EEST

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI4000552500) and voting rights owned by Solidium Oy (business code 2245475-9) decreased on 23 September 2026 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 2,655,674,826 shares, of which 2,654,674,826 are A shares and 1,000,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 2,659,674,826.

Total positions of Solidium Oy subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.55% of shares

3.55% of voting rights - 3.55% of shares

3.55% of voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 9.95% of shares

9.87% of voting rights - 9.95% of shares

9.87% of voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000552500 94,392,900 shares

94,392,900 voting rights - 3.55% of shares

3.55% of voting rights - SUBTOTAL A 94,392,900 shares

94,392,900 voting rights 3.55% of shares

3.55% of voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

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