Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 23 September 2026 at 4:55 pm EEST
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI4000552500) and voting rights owned by Solidium Oy (business code 2245475-9) decreased on 23 September 2026 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and voting rights.
Sampo's share capital comprises 2,655,674,826 shares, of which 2,654,674,826 are A shares and 1,000,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 2,659,674,826.
Total positions of Solidium Oy subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights
|-
|3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
|9.95% of shares
9.87% of voting rights
|-
|9.95% of shares
9.87% of voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000552500
|94,392,900 shares
94,392,900 voting rights
|-
|3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights
|-
|SUBTOTAL A
|94,392,900 shares
94,392,900 voting rights
|3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
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FIN-FSA
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www.sampo.com