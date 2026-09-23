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SA

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
23.09.26 | 15:21
8,802 Euro
-4,22 % -0,388
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8368,83816:44
8,8308,83216:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2026 16:10 Uhr
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Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 23 September 2026 at 4:55 pm EEST

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI4000552500) and voting rights owned by Solidium Oy (business code 2245475-9) decreased on 23 September 2026 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 2,655,674,826 shares, of which 2,654,674,826 are A shares and 1,000,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 2,659,674,826.

Total positions of Solidium Oy subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights		-3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)9.95% of shares
9.87% of voting rights		-9.95% of shares
9.87% of voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI400055250094,392,900 shares
94,392,900 voting rights		-3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights		-
SUBTOTAL A94,392,900 shares
94,392,900 voting rights		3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London stock exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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