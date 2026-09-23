Dassault Aviation signs a Cooperation Agreement

with AED Cluster Portugal

(Saint-Cloud, France - Lisbon, Portugal - September 23, 2026) - Dassault Aviation, representing its RAFALE partners, Thales and Safran, signed with AED Cluster Portugal, Portugal's association for the aeronautics, space and defence industries, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential areas of cooperation between RAFALE partners and the Portuguese industrial sector, in the context of the Portuguese Air Force's F-16 fleet renewal.

The signing of this agreement, which took place at the French Embassy in the presence of the Ambassador of the French Republic in Portugal, H.E. Asvazadourian, follows the official submission of a bid for the RAFALE to the Portuguese Government and to the Portuguese Air Force in July 2026.

This MOU demonstrates the commitment of the RAFALE partners already established in the country to build on the existing relationship and to take cooperation with AED and Portuguese industrial partners a step further, in order to boost the Portuguese economy and strengthen the country's sovereignty.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the past 110 years, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.4 billion.dassault-aviation.com

ABOUT AED CLUSTER PORTUGAL:

AED Cluster Portugal is the national association for the Aeronautics, Space and Defence industries, officially recognised by the Portuguese Government. With more than 180 members, including companies, universities and research institutes, the cluster's mission is to promote competitiveness and sustainable growth across these strategic sectors. Through cooperation, innovation and internationalisation initiatives, AED Cluster Portugal works to strengthen the country's position in global value chains and contribute to national economic development.

PRESS CONTACTS:

DASSAULT AVIATION

Corporate Communications

Stéphane Fort +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

RAFALE Communications

Nathalie Bakhos +33 (0)1 47 11 84 12 - nathalie-beatrice.bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

AED CLUSTER PORTUGAL

Communication and Marketing

Márcia Campana +351 938 840 820 - marcia.campana@aedportugal.pt

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