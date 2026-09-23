

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, Dassault Aviation (AM.PA), on behalf of its RAFALE partners Thales and Safran, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AED Cluster Portugal, an association representing Portugal's aeronautics, space, and defense industries.



The agreement will explore potential cooperation between the RAFALE partners and Portuguese companies as Portugal considers replacing its F-16 fighter fleet.



The agreement was signed at the French Embassy in Portugal in the presence of French Ambassador H.E. Asvazadourian. It follows the RAFALE partners' official bid to the Portuguese Government and Air Force in July 2026.



The MoU builds on the partners' existing presence in Portugal and aims to expand cooperation with AED Cluster Portugal and local industries, supporting the Portuguese economy and strengthening the country's industrial and defense capabilities.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, the shares closed Wednesday's trading 1.32 percent up at 291.20 euros.



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