

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, The Mosaic Company, a phosphate and potash crop nutrients provider, announced that Karen Swager, Executive Vice President of Operations, plans to retire in the second quarter of 2027. Walt Precourt, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, will become Executive Vice President of Operations effective December 1. Swager will remain with the company as a senior advisor until her retirement.



Precourt joined Mosaic in 2009 and has led its phosphate and potash businesses, as well as Environmental, Health and Safety and Strategy functions. As Chief Administrative Officer, he currently oversees Procurement, Human Resources, Public Affairs, and Global Business Services. He has been a member of Mosaic's Executive Leadership Team since 2014.



Swager has more than 30 years of experience at Mosaic and its predecessor companies. She has served as General Manager of several Mosaic facilities, led the potash business and supply chain, and became Executive Vice President of Operations in 2023.



On the NYSE in the after hours, the shares were trading 1.22 percent up at $24.37, after closing Wednesday's trading 1.44 percent down.



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