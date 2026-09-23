DJ Correction of a release from 23.09.2026 18:00 CET/CEST - MHM CORPORATE ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND THE PARTIAL EARLY REDEMPTION OF BONDS REDEEMABLE IN SHARES

MHM Corporate Correction of a release from 23.09.2026 18:00 CET/CEST - MHM CORPORATE ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND THE PARTIAL EARLY REDEMPTION OF BONDS REDEEMABLE IN SHARES 23-Sep-2026 / 23:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release This press release may not be published, distributed or disseminated, directly or indirectly, in or into the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. MHM CORPORATE ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND THE PARTIAL EARLY REDEMPTION OF BONDS REDEEMABLE IN SHARES This press release cancels and replaces the press release published on 23 September 2026 at 6:00 p.m. That release contained an error regarding the date of admission to trading of the new shares on Euronext Paris. The correct date of admission to trading, as set out below, is Friday, 25 September 2026. Paris, 23 September 2026, 11:00 p.m. MHM Corporate (Euronext Paris - Compartiment C - ISIN: FR001400IE67 - mnemonic: MHM) announces the completion of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders (the " Capital Increase »), as well as the redemption in shares of bonds redeemable in shares issued on 8 October 2025 (the " ORA 1 ") and on 25 June 2026 (the "ORA 2 ") held by Mr. Diede van den Ouden and Tonner Drones (the "ORA Redemption"). These transactions form part of the refinancing undertaken by the Company and are intended in particular to strengthen its equity, reduce its financial indebtedness and improve its balance sheet structure, while enabling the Company to continue implementing its new investment and development strategy. Main characteristics of the Capital Increase -- 100 844 240 new shares were subscribed as part of the Capital Increase at a price of EUR0.011 per share, representing an increase in share capital with a nominal amount of EUR1 109 286.64; -- the subscription rate for the Capital Increase stands at 100 % -- 15 126 635 new shares with a nominal value of EUR0.011 each were subscribed as a result of the use of the extension clause, representing a further increase in share capital with a nominal amount of EUR166 392.985; -- 115 970 875 new shares with a nominal value of EUR0.011 each were thus subscribed (after use of the extension clause), representing an increase in share capital with a nominal amount of EUR1 275 679.625. Main characteristics of the ORA Redemption -- Following the Capital Increase, the share redemption ratio for ORA 1 was adjusted to 90.909 and the share redemption ratio for ORA 2 was adjusted to 90.909; -- 242,000 ORA 1 held were redeemed in 21,999,978 shares and 242,000 ORA 2 were redeemed in 21,999,978 shares; -- the ORA Redemption results in the issue of 43,999,956 new shares, representing an increase in share capital of EUR483,999.516; The total number of new shares issued under the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption thus amounts to 159 970 831 shares. Following the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption, the share capital of MHM Corporate now amounts to EUR1 799 296.521 divided into 163 572 411 shares. 1. Completion of the Capital Increase The subscription period for the Capital Increase ended on 18 September 2026. At the end of this period, subscriptions received represented 43,603,473 shares, for an amount of EUR479,638.203. Subscription requests were distributed as follows: SHARES QTY AMOUNTS Basic (irreducible) 29 919 434 329 113,774 EUR Excess (reducible) 13 533 639 148 870,029 EUR Free 150 400 EUR 1 654,40 TOTAL 43 603 473 EUR 479 638,203

57,240,767 shares were therefore subscribed by the backers of the Capital Increase. The Capital Increase was therefore 100% subscribed.

The board of directors decided to use the extension clause for this capital increase.

15,126,635 new shares with a nominal value of EUR0.011 each were subscribed by the backers of the Capital Increase as a result of the use of the extension clause, representing a further increase in share capital with a nominal amount of EUR166,392.985.

As a result, the board of directors of MHM Corporate, meeting on 22 September 2026, noted the result of the Capital Increase at EUR1,275,679.625, through the issue of 115,970,875 new ordinary shares, at a unit price of EUR0.011, corresponding to their nominal value.

The new shares are of the same category and rank as the Company's existing shares. They carry current dividend rights and will be immediately assimilated with the Company's existing shares.

2. ORA Redemption

Concomitantly with the completion of the Capital Increase, the Company carried out the partial early redemption of a number of ORA 1 and ORA 2 held by Mr. Diede van den Ouden and Tonner Drones.

This redemption is carried out in accordance with the terms set out in the ORA 1 and ORA 2 issuance agreements dated 8 October 2025 and 25 June 2026, as amended on 25 June 2026.

ORA 1

ORA 1 have a unit nominal value of EUR1 and bear interest at an annual rate of 5%. Following the Capital Increase, the share redemption ratio for ORA 1 was adjusted to 90.909 shares per 1 ORA 1.

The Company received a request for redemption in shares in respect of 242,000 ORA 1.

The redemption of 242,000 ORA 1 results in the issue of 21,999,978 new shares to Mr. Diede van den Ouden, for an amount of EUR241,999.758.

ORA 2

ORA 2 also have a unit nominal value of EUR1 and bear interest at an annual rate of 5%. Following the Capital Increase, the share redemption ratio for ORA 2 was adjusted to 90.909 shares per 1 ORA 2.

The Company received a request for redemption in shares in respect of 242,000 ORA 2.

The redemption of 242,000 ORA 2 results in the issue of 21,999,978 new shares to Tonner Drones, for an amount of EUR241,999.758.

As a result, the redemption of ORA 1 and ORA 2 results in the issue of 43,999,956 new ordinary shares, representing an increase in share capital of EUR483,999.516.

3. A transaction that strengthens MHM Corporate's financial structure

The combined completion of the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption enables MHM Corporate to continue improving its financial structure.

The gross proceeds of the Capital Increase, which amount to EUR1,275,679.625, are intended in particular for the repayment of certain creditors, to cover the costs incurred in connection with the restructuring of the Company and of the transaction, and to finance the Company's working capital requirements. For its part, the partial redemption of ORA 1 and ORA 2 reduces the Company's financial indebtedness and strengthens its equity, without any cash outflow.

Following these transactions, 159,970,831 new shares will thus have been issued in total, bringing the number of shares comprising MHM Corporate's share capital from 3,601,580 shares before the transaction to 163,572,411 shares after the transaction.

The share capital of MHM Corporate now amounts to EUR1,799,296.521 divided into 163 572 411 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.011 each, fully paid up.

4. Admission of the new shares to trading on Euronext Paris

The new shares issued under the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, on the same listing line as the Company's existing shares, under ISIN code FR001400IE67, with effect from Friday, 25 September 2026.

5. Impact on the shareholding structure

For information purposes and based on the information available to the Company, the breakdown of the Company's share capital and voting rights, before the transaction, after the Capital Increase and after the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption, is as follows:

Shareholders Before the After the Capital After the Capital Increase and transaction Increase the ORA Redemption Shares % Shares % Shares % Diede van den 0 0,00 % 0 0,00 % 21 999 978 13,45% Ouden Tonner Drones 0 0,00 % 0 0,00 % 21 999 978 13,45% Crazy Duck BV 0 0,00 % 32 000 000 26,76% 32 000 000 19,56% Sitimo Ltd 0 0,00 % 15 837 112 13,24% 15 837 112 9,68% M. Suwerink 0 0,00 % 12 844 684 10,74% 12 844 684 7,86% Other committed 0 0,00% 11 685 606 9,77% 11 685 606 7,14% investors OTT Héritage 577 632 16,04 % 577 632 0,48 % 577 632 0,35% FIPP 343 269 9,53 % 343 269 0,28 % 343 269 0,21% Public 2 680 679 74,43 % 46 284 152 38,70% 46 284 152 28,30%

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