Correction of a release from 23.09.2026 18:00 CET/CEST - MHM CORPORATE ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND THE PARTIAL EARLY REDEMPTION OF BONDS REDEEMABLE IN SHARES -2

DJ Correction of a release from 23.09.2026 18:00 CET/CEST - MHM CORPORATE ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND THE PARTIAL EARLY REDEMPTION OF BONDS REDEEMABLE IN SHARES

MHM Corporate Correction of a release from 23.09.2026 18:00 CET/CEST - MHM CORPORATE ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND THE PARTIAL EARLY REDEMPTION OF BONDS REDEEMABLE IN SHARES 23-Sep-2026 / 23:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release This press release may not be published, distributed or disseminated, directly or indirectly, in or into the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. MHM CORPORATE ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND THE PARTIAL EARLY REDEMPTION OF BONDS REDEEMABLE IN SHARES This press release cancels and replaces the press release published on 23 September 2026 at 6:00 p.m. That release contained an error regarding the date of admission to trading of the new shares on Euronext Paris. The correct date of admission to trading, as set out below, is Friday, 25 September 2026. Paris, 23 September 2026, 11:00 p.m. MHM Corporate (Euronext Paris - Compartiment C - ISIN: FR001400IE67 - mnemonic: MHM) announces the completion of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders (the " Capital Increase »), as well as the redemption in shares of bonds redeemable in shares issued on 8 October 2025 (the " ORA 1 ") and on 25 June 2026 (the "ORA 2 ") held by Mr. Diede van den Ouden and Tonner Drones (the "ORA Redemption"). These transactions form part of the refinancing undertaken by the Company and are intended in particular to strengthen its equity, reduce its financial indebtedness and improve its balance sheet structure, while enabling the Company to continue implementing its new investment and development strategy. Main characteristics of the Capital Increase -- 100 844 240 new shares were subscribed as part of the Capital Increase at a price of EUR0.011 per share, representing an increase in share capital with a nominal amount of EUR1 109 286.64; -- the subscription rate for the Capital Increase stands at 100 % -- 15 126 635 new shares with a nominal value of EUR0.011 each were subscribed as a result of the use of the extension clause, representing a further increase in share capital with a nominal amount of EUR166 392.985; -- 115 970 875 new shares with a nominal value of EUR0.011 each were thus subscribed (after use of the extension clause), representing an increase in share capital with a nominal amount of EUR1 275 679.625. Main characteristics of the ORA Redemption -- Following the Capital Increase, the share redemption ratio for ORA 1 was adjusted to 90.909 and the share redemption ratio for ORA 2 was adjusted to 90.909; -- 242,000 ORA 1 held were redeemed in 21,999,978 shares and 242,000 ORA 2 were redeemed in 21,999,978 shares; -- the ORA Redemption results in the issue of 43,999,956 new shares, representing an increase in share capital of EUR483,999.516; The total number of new shares issued under the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption thus amounts to 159 970 831 shares. Following the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption, the share capital of MHM Corporate now amounts to EUR1 799 296.521 divided into 163 572 411 shares. 1. Completion of the Capital Increase The subscription period for the Capital Increase ended on 18 September 2026. At the end of this period, subscriptions received represented 43,603,473 shares, for an amount of EUR479,638.203. Subscription requests were distributed as follows: SHARES QTY AMOUNTS Basic (irreducible) 29 919 434 329 113,774 EUR Excess (reducible) 13 533 639 148 870,029 EUR Free 150 400 EUR 1 654,40 TOTAL 43 603 473 EUR 479 638,203

57,240,767 shares were therefore subscribed by the backers of the Capital Increase. The Capital Increase was therefore 100% subscribed.

The board of directors decided to use the extension clause for this capital increase.

15,126,635 new shares with a nominal value of EUR0.011 each were subscribed by the backers of the Capital Increase as a result of the use of the extension clause, representing a further increase in share capital with a nominal amount of EUR166,392.985.

As a result, the board of directors of MHM Corporate, meeting on 22 September 2026, noted the result of the Capital Increase at EUR1,275,679.625, through the issue of 115,970,875 new ordinary shares, at a unit price of EUR0.011, corresponding to their nominal value.

The new shares are of the same category and rank as the Company's existing shares. They carry current dividend rights and will be immediately assimilated with the Company's existing shares.

2. ORA Redemption

Concomitantly with the completion of the Capital Increase, the Company carried out the partial early redemption of a number of ORA 1 and ORA 2 held by Mr. Diede van den Ouden and Tonner Drones.

This redemption is carried out in accordance with the terms set out in the ORA 1 and ORA 2 issuance agreements dated 8 October 2025 and 25 June 2026, as amended on 25 June 2026.

ORA 1

ORA 1 have a unit nominal value of EUR1 and bear interest at an annual rate of 5%. Following the Capital Increase, the share redemption ratio for ORA 1 was adjusted to 90.909 shares per 1 ORA 1.

The Company received a request for redemption in shares in respect of 242,000 ORA 1.

The redemption of 242,000 ORA 1 results in the issue of 21,999,978 new shares to Mr. Diede van den Ouden, for an amount of EUR241,999.758.

ORA 2

ORA 2 also have a unit nominal value of EUR1 and bear interest at an annual rate of 5%. Following the Capital Increase, the share redemption ratio for ORA 2 was adjusted to 90.909 shares per 1 ORA 2.

The Company received a request for redemption in shares in respect of 242,000 ORA 2.

The redemption of 242,000 ORA 2 results in the issue of 21,999,978 new shares to Tonner Drones, for an amount of EUR241,999.758.

As a result, the redemption of ORA 1 and ORA 2 results in the issue of 43,999,956 new ordinary shares, representing an increase in share capital of EUR483,999.516.

3. A transaction that strengthens MHM Corporate's financial structure

The combined completion of the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption enables MHM Corporate to continue improving its financial structure.

The gross proceeds of the Capital Increase, which amount to EUR1,275,679.625, are intended in particular for the repayment of certain creditors, to cover the costs incurred in connection with the restructuring of the Company and of the transaction, and to finance the Company's working capital requirements. For its part, the partial redemption of ORA 1 and ORA 2 reduces the Company's financial indebtedness and strengthens its equity, without any cash outflow.

Following these transactions, 159,970,831 new shares will thus have been issued in total, bringing the number of shares comprising MHM Corporate's share capital from 3,601,580 shares before the transaction to 163,572,411 shares after the transaction.

The share capital of MHM Corporate now amounts to EUR1,799,296.521 divided into 163 572 411 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.011 each, fully paid up.

4. Admission of the new shares to trading on Euronext Paris

The new shares issued under the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, on the same listing line as the Company's existing shares, under ISIN code FR001400IE67, with effect from Friday, 25 September 2026.

5. Impact on the shareholding structure

For information purposes and based on the information available to the Company, the breakdown of the Company's share capital and voting rights, before the transaction, after the Capital Increase and after the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption, is as follows:

Shareholders Before the After the Capital After the Capital Increase and transaction Increase the ORA Redemption Shares % Shares % Shares % Diede van den 0 0,00 % 0 0,00 % 21 999 978 13,45% Ouden Tonner Drones 0 0,00 % 0 0,00 % 21 999 978 13,45% Crazy Duck BV 0 0,00 % 32 000 000 26,76% 32 000 000 19,56% Sitimo Ltd 0 0,00 % 15 837 112 13,24% 15 837 112 9,68% M. Suwerink 0 0,00 % 12 844 684 10,74% 12 844 684 7,86% Other committed 0 0,00% 11 685 606 9,77% 11 685 606 7,14% investors OTT Héritage 577 632 16,04 % 577 632 0,48 % 577 632 0,35% FIPP 343 269 9,53 % 343 269 0,28 % 343 269 0,21% Public 2 680 679 74,43 % 46 284 152 38,70% 46 284 152 28,30%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2026 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)

DJ Correction of a release from 23.09.2026 18:00 CET/CEST - MHM CORPORATE ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND THE PARTIAL EARLY REDEMPTION OF BONDS REDEEMABLE IN SHARES -2-

Total 3 601 580 100,00 % 119 572 455 100,00 % 163 572 411 100,00 %

For information purposes, the impact of the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption on the holding of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital prior to these transactions and not having subscribed to them (calculated on the basis of the 3,601,580 shares comprising the Company's share capital before the transaction) would be as follows:

Shareholder's holding following the Capital Increase % of share capital Before issuance of the new shares 1% After issuance of 115,970,875 new shares 0,030 % Shareholder's holding following the ORA Redemption % of share capital Before issuance of the new shares 1% After issuance of 43,999,956 new shares 0,076 % Shareholder's holding following the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption % of share capital Before issuance of the new shares 1% After issuance of 159,970,831 new shares 0,022 %

For information purposes, the impact of the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption on equity per share, before and after the issuance of the new shares, is presented below. This data is calculated on the basis of MHM Corporate's equity as at 30 June 2026, amounting to -EUR4,118,885, and 3,601,580 shares outstanding as at that date.

Consolidated equity per share following the Capital Increase Non-diluted basis Before issuance of the new shares -1,14 EUR After issuance of 115,970,875 new shares -0,02 EUR Consolidated equity per share following the ORA Redemption Non-diluted basis Before issuance of the new shares -1,14 EUR After issuance of 43,999,956 new shares -0,08EUR Consolidated equity per share following the Capital Increase and the ORA Redemption. Non-diluted basis Before issuance of the new shares -1,14 EUR After issuance of 159,970,831 new shares. -0,01EUR

6. Availability of the Information Document

In accordance with the provisions of Article 1(5)(b bis) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, the issue is exempt from the obligation to publish a prospectus, subject to filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers and making available to the public an information document compliant with Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

Accordingly, an information document has been prepared by the Company.

The Information Document may be consulted on the Company's website (https://mhm-corporate.com/investisseurs/) and is available free of charge at the Company's registered office.

7. About MHM Corporate

MHM Corporate is a French société anonyme listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment C). Following the disposal of its former operating subsidiaries, the Company is a restructured holding company with no operating activity, seeking new business opportunities.

MHM Corporate shares are listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR001400IE67).

For more information: www.mhm-corporate.com / reedijk@mhm-corporate.com

Disclaimer

This press release, and the information it contains, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, for shares in MHM Corporate in any country.

This press release constitutes an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/ 1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

With respect to Member States of the European Economic Area other than France (the "Member States"), no action has been taken or will be taken to permit a public offer of the securities requiring the publication of a prospectus in any of these Member States. Accordingly, the securities may not be and will not be offered in any of these Member States (other than France), except in accordance with the exemptions provided for in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, or in other cases not requiring MHM Corporate to publish a prospectus under Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation and/or applicable regulations in these Member States.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States of America. The shares, or any other security, of MHM Corporate may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or an exemption from such registration requirement, it being specified that MHM Corporate's shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. MHM Corporate does not intend to register the offer, in whole or in part, in the United States of America, or to conduct a public offering in the United States of America.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. This press release has not been issued, and has not been approved, by an authorised person within the meaning of Section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, this press release is directed and intended solely at (i) persons located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, and (iii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (together, "Relevant Persons"). MHM Corporate's securities are intended only for Relevant Persons, and any invitation, offer or agreement relating to the subscription, purchase or acquisition of MHM Corporate securities may only be directed at or entered into with Relevant Persons. This press release does not constitute a prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other UK regulatory authority within the meaning of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

This press release contains information on MHM Corporate's objectives as well as forward-looking statements. This information does not constitute historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the stated facts and figures will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by MHM Corporate. MHM Corporate undertakes no obligation to publish updates to this information or to the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

The distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations in certain countries. Accordingly, persons physically present in these countries in which this press release is distributed, published or disseminated must inform themselves of and comply with these laws and regulations.

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country. This press release may not be published, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan.

Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of any discrepancy between the two texts, the French version shall prevail.

* * *

About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME.

For more information, please visit mhm-corporate.com (Investor Relations section).

MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: CORRECTION: MHM CORPORATE ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND THE PARTIAL EARLY REDEMPTION OF BONDS REDEEMABLE IN SHARES

=------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2404312 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2404312 23-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2026 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)