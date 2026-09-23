

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is reaching out to some former employees who were laid off as the technology giant looks to fill roles in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. The move comes after Amazon has cut more than 30,000 jobs as part of efforts to streamline operations and focus resources on emerging technologies.



The company is reportedly taking a 'boomerang' approach by encouraging former workers to consider returning to Amazon, particularly for positions tied to AI and its cloud business. The hiring push highlights the growing demand for workers with specialised technical skills as Amazon expands its artificial intelligence capabilities.



The outreach also reflects a broader shift in the technology sector, where companies have reduced headcount in some areas while continuing to recruit aggressively for AI-related positions. Amazon's latest effort could allow the company to bring back employees who already understand its systems and workplace, while addressing staffing needs in areas seen as strategically important.



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