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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) (the "Company") announces that, further to its previous news release dated September 10, 2026, due to an administrative error, the change of auditor from DMCL LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("DMCL") to Crowe Mackay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Crowe Mackay") is effective as of September 15, 2026 (the "Effective Date"). The Company's notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from DMCL and Crowe Macky, with the Effective Date, have been filed on SEDAR+ in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000-hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts and Sranan recently announced the acquisition of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project situated in southeastern Suriname along the Central Guiana Shear Zone.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315807