

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HKMPY, HIK.L), a pharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced that Chief Financial Officer Khalid Nabilsi will step down from the Board on December 31. The company appointed Rebecca Hall as CFO and Executive Director.



Hall will join the company in the first quarter of 2027.



The company will confirm her appointment date in due course.



Hall joins the company from ViiV Healthcare as Senior Vice President and CFO.



Hall has more than 20 years of experience with ViiV Healthcare and GSK across finance, supply chain and business development.



Nabilsi will continue to serve on Hikma's Executive Committee as Deputy CEO, North America and Europe.



Areb Kurdi will continue as Acting CFO until Hall joins the company.



On Wednesday, Hikma Pharmaceuticals closed trading 0.68% lesser at GBp 1,595 on the London Stock Exchange.



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