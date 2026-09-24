Silver Range Resources Ltd.: Silver Range Defines Targets at the Drum Property in Utah

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. [TSX-V:SNG] ("Silver Range") is pleased to provide an update on the Drum Project in central Utah.

Silver Range has completed compilation and analysis of historic data collected on the Drum Property and has defined targets for follow-up. The historic data collected by Goldfields Limited, Newmont Mining and Troymet Minerals includes 41 drill holes; 476 surface rock samples; 1121 soil samples; and gravity, magnetic field and VLF-EM geophysical data. Mineralization at Drum is Eocene in age and bears many geochemical and geological similarities to gold mineralization found along the Carlin Trend in Nevada. Exploration by past operators largely focused on identifying stratigraphically-controlled gold mineralization.

The best gold mineralization intersected in historic holes however is structurally controlled and Silver Range intends to focus further exploration on defining structurally controlled Carlin-style mineralization on the property. Significant structurally controlled Carlin-style deposits in Nevada include Goldstrike and the Fourmile Deposit.

Eocene gold mineralization on the Drum Property is related to the eruption of the Thomas Caldera northeast of the property. The regional scale Joy Fault circumscribes the caldera and transects the Drum Property. This ring fault appears to control the location of some high-grade gold mineralization on the property. Historic surface samples along the Joy Fault returned assays up to 3.94 g/t Au and 47.1 g/t Ag. The Joy Fault was drill tested in three of the 41 drill holes and these returned the best drill results to date from the property including 30.48 m @ 0.967 g/t Au including 1.52 m @ 6.57 g/t Au. In addition to the Joy Fault, there are apparent radial faults associated with the emplacement of the Thomas Caldera extending into the carbonate succession west of the Joy Fault. A notable occurrence possibly related to this fault set is at High Grade Hill where historic surface samples returned assays up to 310 g/t Au, 130 g/t Ag and 0.38% Te.

Silver Range intends to conduct geologic mapping focused on structure and alteration, prospecting, soil sampling and geophysical surveys on the property to define new drill targets for future investigation. A short video describing results to date from the Drum Property may be found at https://silverrangeresources.com/projects/southwest-us/available-for-option/drum/.

Grant of Royalty

Altius Minerals Corporation has been granted a 1% net smelter return on the Drum Property pursuant to a March 2023 agreement.

The Drum Property

The Drum Property is located in Juab County, Utah. Gold mineralization on the property is hosted in widespread jasperoid replacements and breccias developed in Cambrian Orr Formation limestone. The setting and style of mineralization and the geochemical signature of mineralization is similar to those found in Carlin deposits to the west in Nevada. The property was staked by Silver Range in September 2025.

Historic data cited in this news release was collected by past operators and cannot be independently verified by Silver Range. All technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. It has assembled a portfolio of 34 properties, 12 of which are currently optioned to others and also retains 8 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Michael Power"

President and C.E.O

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Mike Power

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

mpower@silverrangeresources.com

http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/silver-range-defines-targets-at-the-drum-property-in-utah-1225960