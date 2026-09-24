Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from three additional drill holes completed during the 2026 winter/spring drill program at its wholly-owned 3Ts Gold and Silver Project. Situated approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least twenty known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres ("m") in strike length and true widths up to 32 m, have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling.

Highlights

Hole 3TS-26-50 intersected multiple discrete gold-silver mineralized intervals below the microdiorite sill at the Balrog vein

These Balrog vein results represent the first drilling beneath the microdiorite sill and validate the interpretation that the mineralized system continues at depth

Balrog vein remains open along strike and vertically, below the current drilling

Shallow resource infill drilling at the Tommy vein (3TS-26-32 and 3TS-26-33) returned additional high-grade gold-silver intercepts

Hole 3TS-26-50 represents the first test of the Balrog vein at depth beneath the microdiorite sill. The hole intersected five separate mineralized intervals between 83.20 and 110.23 m, including 1.20 m grading 2.24 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 21.67 g/t silver. These results extend the known Balrog vein mineralization below the sill and supports the interpreted vertical continuity of this vein system, which remains open at depth and along strike.

Results were also received from holes 3TS-26-32 and 3TS-26-33 at the Tommy Vein. These shallow holes were completed primarily as resource infill within the upper portion of the Tommy mineralized corridor.

Randy Turner, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

"Balrog was discovered as a blind target, and this first test beneath the microdiorite sill provides encouraging evidence that the mineralized system continues at depth. The multiple gold-silver intervals in hole 3TS-26-50 give us additional geological information to refine the orientation and geometry of the system, which remains open both along strike and vertically. The Tommy results add useful infill information within the existing resource area and provide further evidence of how the microdiorite sill locally disrupted the earlier vein system. Together, these results continue to advance our understanding of the structural controls on mineralization across the 3Ts Project."

Hole ID Vein From

(m) To

(m) Interval*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) 3TS-26-32 Tommy 9.65 12.85 3.20 3.89 35.00 and 17.00 18.57 1.57 19.62 84.71 3TS-26-33 10.80 18.83 8.03 3.11 48.69 including 12.00 12.44 0.44 22.91 168.18 3TS-26-50 Balrog 83.20 84.00 0.80 1.64 4.62 and 95.30 98.00 2.70 0.61 7.04 and 101.00 102.00 1.00 1.04 5.00 and 106.00 107.94 1.94 0.54 - and 109.03 110.23 1.20 2.24 21.67

Table 1. Tommy and Balrog Veins 2026 drilling results

*Estimated true width of 3TS-26-32 vein Is 57% of the reported interval

Estimated true width of 3TS-26-33 vein is 50% of the reported interval

Estimated true width of 3TS-26-50 vein is 64% of the reported interval





Figure 1. Balrog and Tommy Vein drill results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Exploration Update

Plans are currently underway for a fall exploration program which will commence within the next 10 days and will include soil geochemistry, trenching and prospecting over several new targets outlined by the 2025 airborne geophysical survey and the recently completed AI survey. This will then be followed by a drill program expected to commence during the fourth quarter, 2026.

Analytical Methods and QA/QC

All drill core was logged, photographed, cut and sampled at the Company's secure core facility. Samples consist of (NQ) drill core with one half retained for reference material and one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to SGS Canada Inc., an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, for sample preparation and analysis. Sample preparation and all analytical work were completed at the SGS Burnaby facility.

Gold analyses were completed using a 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry finish (GO_FAA30V10). Multi-element analyses, including silver, lead, zinc, copper and pathfinder elements, were determined by aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis (GE_ICP21B20). Samples returning values above analytical limits are re-analyzed using appropriate over-limit methods where required.

The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program includes the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blank samples and field duplicates into each sample batch. Internal laboratory quality control procedures, including the analysis of certified standards, blanks and duplicate samples, were also completed by SGS as part of its analytical program. Review of the QA/QC results indicates that analytical accuracy and precision are within acceptable limits, and the Qualified Person is satisfied that the reported assay data are suitable for disclosure.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., an independent consultant of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Randell has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information that has been collected.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Location Data

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Meterage (m) 3TS-26-32 363685 5876740 1197 220° -55 101.00 3TS-26-33 363685 5876740 1197 270° -60 104.00 3TS-26-50 362730 5876875 1175 90° -50 186.73

*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

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