Wynn Macau, Limited: The "Wynn Signature - 2026 Hypercar Exhibition" Opening Ceremony Reveals a Curated Collection of Over 20 Legendary Hypercars

Retracing the evolution of iconic masterpieces over the past 60 years in the spirit of the "Fire Horse" at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace

MACAO, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth edition of the "Wynn Signature - 2026 Hypercar Exhibition", presented by "Wynn Signature", the exclusive lifestyle brand at Wynn, is officially open now through November 22 at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. In celebration of the 2026 Year of the Fire Horse, this year's exhibition pays special tribute to the untamed spirit of the "Fire Horse" - a symbol of innovation, bold breakthroughs and unstoppable energy. Witness a meticulously curated showcase of more than 20 iconic hypercars from the world's leading automotive powerhouses - Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, Pagani, Aston Martin and more. This complimentary, public display traces the definitive evolution of these legendary masterpieces from the 1960s to the present day, offering a spectacular celebration of automotive craftsmanship spanning six decades.

With the generous support of the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, this hypercar showcase will perfectly complement the Macau Grand Prix season, igniting the city's passion for motorsport and delivering a spectacular, multifaceted "Tourism + Sports" experience for visitors from around the world.

The grand unveiling: A showcase of thoroughbreds

Today, Wynn Palace hosted a celebratory opening ceremony for the highly anticipated "Wynn Signature - 2026 Hypercar Exhibition", now a premier annual fixture on the global automotive calendar. Official dignitaries attending this year's ceremony included: Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Jeremy Ho, Head of Special Projects Division of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited; Mr. Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited; Mr. Price Karr, Chief Financial Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited; Ms. Zoe Zou, Chief Marketing Officer of Resort Marketing for Wynn Macau, Limited and members of the media.

Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited said: "Macao boasts a rich motorsport heritage through the legendary Macau Grand Prix - a proud tradition that spans more than 70 years and has become the city's unique cultural signature. By continuing to host the "Wynn Signature - Hypercar Exhibition" each year, Wynn aims to leverage Macao's distinctive strengths - blending cutting-edge automotive craftsmanship and premium lifestyle experiences with integrated tourism - to offer visitors an unparalleled, world-class journey. The year 2026 marks the 20th Anniversary of Wynn's established presence in Macao, and the spirit of the "Fire Horse" resonates deeply with Wynn's core development philosophy over the past 20 years. Moving forward, Wynn will continue to enrich Macao with diverse, world-class experiences, expand the horizons of integrated leisure travel through the "Tourism+" model and showcase Macao's vibrant, multifaceted appeal as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure."

Legendary masterpieces across the decades

Returning for a fourth consecutive year, the "Wynn Signature - 2026 Hypercar Exhibition" redefines the hypercar exhibition through the lens of elite curation. Each masterpiece on display stands as a definitive benchmark of its era, tracing decades of pinnacle automotive craftsmanship. Headline features of this year's lineup include the ultimate flagship heritage of two legendary titans: Ferrari and Porsche.

Three generations of Ferrari's ultimate flagship masterpieces converge at Wynn Palace, retracing the evolution of the Prancing Horse:

F40: The final masterpiece personally approved by founder Enzo Ferrari, created to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Ferrari.

The final masterpiece personally approved by founder Enzo Ferrari, created to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Ferrari. F50: Limited to 349 units worldwide, a legendary masterpiece that brings Formula 1 technology directly to the road.

Limited to 349 units worldwide, a legendary masterpiece that brings Formula 1 technology directly to the road. LaFerrari: Limited to 499 units worldwide, this definitive flagship ushered in a bold new era of hybrid performance for the brand.

Four era-defining Porsche masterpieces take the stage at Wynn Macau, charting the brand's legendary trajectory of engineering evolution:

959: The ultimate realization of 1980s pioneering technology, introducing electronically controlled all-wheel drive, twin-turbocharging and adjustable suspension to the road.

The ultimate realization of 1980s pioneering technology, introducing electronically controlled all-wheel drive, twin-turbocharging and adjustable suspension to the road. Carrera GT: Powered by a race-derived V10 engine paired with a pure manual transmission, it is revered as the definitive icon of the analog supercar era.

Powered by a race-derived V10 engine paired with a pure manual transmission, it is revered as the definitive icon of the analog supercar era. 935: Limited to just 77 units worldwide, a track-only thoroughbred built in homage to the legendary "Moby Dick" race car.

Limited to just 77 units worldwide, a track-only thoroughbred built in homage to the legendary "Moby Dick" race car. 911 GT3 RS 4.0: The absolute pinnacle of naturally aspirated engines, highly coveted by elite collectors across the globe.

Crossover collaborations with the trendsetters

Following the success of last year's hypercar exhibition, Wynn is thrilled to once again showcase an exciting new automotive and fashion powerhouse crossover collaboration with the debut of the BAPE × Pagani Huayra R hypercar. As a pioneer in streetwear culture, BAPE redefines premium streetwear with its innovative designs and collections. Created to celebrate the official opening of the BAPE STORE MACAU at Wynn Palace, the collaboration features a track-only Pagani Huayra R in a unique BAPE STORE MACAU CAMO livery. While the Huayra R itself is limited to just 30 units globally, this one-of-a-kind design brings together Italian hypercar engineering with a distinct street aesthetic.

To learn more about the "Wynn Signature - 2026 Hypercar Exhibition", please visit: https://www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en/wynn-signature/hypercar-exhibition

The "Wynn Signature - 2026 Hypercar Exhibition"

Dates:

September 23 - November 22, 2026 Venues:

Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Admission:

Free to the public On Display: A curation of more than 20 legendary masterpieces from prestigious

automotive brands: Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, Pagani, Aston Martin

and more. Wynn will also reveal more ultra-rare hypercars throughout the

exhibition. Please stay tuned for more.

The following is the current lineup of hypercars on display at the "Wynn Signature - 2026 Hypercar Exhibition":

Ferrari F40 Ferrari F50 Ferrari LaFerrari Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Ferrari Dino 246 GT Ferrari 488 Pista Ferrari F8 Tributo Porsche 935 Porsche 959 Porsche Carrera GT Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 Lamborghini Miura Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Lamborghini Countach Lamborghini Huracán STO Lamborghini Murciélago LP640 Pagani Huayra Oro Giallo Pagani Huayra R x BAPE Pagani Zonda F Absolute Aston Martin Valhalla

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