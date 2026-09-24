Regulatory News:

Aelis Farma (ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 Ticker: AELIS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of treatments for brain and peripheral diseases involving the CB1 receptor, today announces that its 2026 half-year financial report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers

It can be consulted on the Company's website, www.aelisfarma.com, in the section Investors/Documentation/Reports.

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in Bordeaux in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, the Signaling Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). CB1-SSi have been developed by Aelis Farma based on the discovery of a natural regulatory mechanism of CB1 hyperactivity made by the team led by Dr Pier Vincenzo Piazza, the Company's CEO, when he was the director of the Neurocentre Magendie of INSERM in Bordeaux. By mimicking this natural mechanism, CB1-SSi appear to selectively inhibit the disease-related activity of the CB1 receptor without disrupting its normal physiological activity. CB1-SSi consequently have strong potential for the treatment of many brain and peripheral organ diseases.

Aelis Farma currently has two first-in-class clinical-stage drug candidates. Clinical results obtained with both compounds have confirmed the safety and therapeutic activity of CB1-SSi in humans. The first candidate, AEF0117, for the treatment of cannabis use disorder (CUD), has shown its ability to reduce cannabis use in two studies. The second candidate, AEF0217, for the treatment of cognitive impairments, showed a good safety profile and an improvement in adaptive behavior in young adults with Down syndrome in a Phase 1/2 study. On this basis, a Phase 2b study has started in Europe to confirm the efficacy and safety of AEF0217 in a larger cohort of participants with Down syndrome. The Company is also developing a portfolio of innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other disorders associated with dysregulation of CB1 receptor activity, including diseases involving peripheral organs, such as obesity and associated metabolic disorders. The new drug candidates developed by the Company belong to the same general pharmacological class, the CB1-SSi, but have distinct functional effects enabling them to target different types of CB1 receptor dysregulation and ensuring that the compounds are not substitutable for one another.

For more information, visit www.aelisfarma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

ISIN: FR0014007ZB4

Ticker: AELIS

C Compartment of Euronext Paris

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

Some information contained in this press release is forward-looking statements, not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about Aelis Farma's current and future strategy and the environment in which Aelis Farma operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results or other events, to differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those set out and described in detail in Chapter 3 "Risk Factors" of Aelis Farma's Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on April 23, 2026, under number D.26-0284.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and Aelis Farma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or corrections to the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statement is based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Aelis Farma's control. Actual results could differ materially from those described in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260924167744/en/

Contacts:

AELIS FARMA

Pier Vincenzo Piazza

Chief Executive Officer

contact@aelisfarma.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

aelis@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Media Relations

aelis@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 98