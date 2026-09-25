Ireland-based heating technology manufacturer Trane has introduced the 20 TruComfort Variable Speed Cold Climate Heat Pump with WeatherGuard, a residential air-source heat pump designed for regions with high heating loads and severe winter temperatures. Unlike conventional heat pumps sized primarily according to cooling demand, Trane said it designed the new product with higher nominal heating capacity relative to cooling capacity, with the aim of better matching residential loads in colder climates. The manufacturer said the new system uses R-454B refrigerant and has an outdoor operating temperature ...

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