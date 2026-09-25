

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 24, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as reaching certain regulatory milestones or results from clinical trials.



CareDx Inc. (CDNA)



CareDx is a precision medicine company specializing in the development of treatment and healthcare solutions for transplant patients.



The company saw its stock hit a 52-week high of $63.09 on Thursday, rising over 13% in the intraday trade.



CareDx recently gained Medicare coverage for the AlloSure, AlloMap and AlloSeq systems, which employ molecular testing methods to determine potential allograft rejection in the patient. The tests will be covered by insurance for patents who have undergone kidney, heart, or lung transplants. The company also completed the acquisition of Naveris and sold its Lab Products business to Eurobio Scientific.



The company reported a second quarter revenue of $132 million this year, reflecting a 52% increase from the previous year. Estimates for the full year revenue in 2026 land between $490 million to $500 million, considerably more than the $380 million recorded in 2025.



Grail Inc. (GRAL)



Grail functions as a healthcare company advancing various tests in the early diagnosis of cancer by the use of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, machine learning and automated software.



The company saw shares rise over 15% to a 52-week high of $126.81 on Thursday.



On Wednesday, the company received a positive recommendation from the Molecular and Clinical Genetics Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company's Galieri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. The company anticipates an FDA decision on premarket approval for the test in the coming months.



Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)



Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that utilize the adaptive response of the immune system.



The company saw shares rise over 6% to a new 52-week high of $29.58 in Thursday's trade.



The company's business is primarily divided into two segments addressing minimal residue disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine, respectively. In the second quarter of this year, the MRD business contributed 92% of revenue, totalling $71.6 million.



Last week, the company received a recognition from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology, which recommended the company's MRD test for the early detection of multiple myeloma.



Full year revenues are forecast between $268 million to $278 million, indicating an estimated growth of 26% to 31%.



Revvity Inc. (RVTY)



Revvity provides health science solutions by using AI with automated technology for genomic analyses, diagnostics and omics services, and other solutions to assist medical professionals.



The company's stock touched a 52-week high of $152.26 per share on Thursday, ending the day up 6%.



The company reported a second quarterly revenue of $730 million, reflecting a pro forma growth of 4%. Accordingly, full year revenue guidance was raised to $2.83 billion-$2.86 billion for a potential pro forma growth of 4% to 5%.



Revvity recently announced the launch of its SuperFlex prenatal testing services and expanded coverage for its preeclampsia diagnostics. The T-SPOT.TB test for tuberculosis is also being advanced on an automated platform for clinical labs.



Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)



Twist Bioscience Corporation is a biotech company that manufactures DNA-based products for experiments involving oligonucleotides, gene libraries, antibody discovery, next-generation sequencing, and so on.



The company rose over 16% in Thursday's trade to reach a 52-week high of $185.22.



Last week, the company announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly's TuneLab to facilitate the discovery of new therapeutic antibodies using artificial intelligence and machine learning.



Additionally, the company also offers clonal genes, complex clonal genes, virus controls for liquid biopsies, and several preparation, fragmentation, and diagnostic kits for microbial genetic testing.



This Day In History:



On this day in 1855, French scientist Claude Bernard reported the discovery and isolation of glycogen. He used a sample of animal liver to filter, purify, and test the unnamed 'animal starch', and disclosed its properties in a letter to the French Academy of Sciences. German physiologist Viktor Hensen also discovered glycogen around the same time using different methods.



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