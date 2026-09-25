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WKN: A118WG | ISIN: US14167L1035 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K9
Tradegate
23.09.26 | 20:28
48,600 Euro
+1,67 % +0,800
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAREDX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAREDX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,5055,0011:33
53,5054,5010:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION26,400+7,76 %
CAREDX INC48,600+1,67 %
GRAIL INC107,95+12,75 %
REVVITY INC134,40+7,65 %
TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION167,50+20,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.