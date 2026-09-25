Leaders with Elanco, DiversITy-talent, NHS 24, Amazon Web Services, IFS Nexus Black and the Otermans Institute named gold winners in six award categories

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, today announced the winners of the ISG Women in Digital Awards program for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), recognizing women and their achievements in technology roles.

At a live, virtual award ceremony the evening of September 24, leaders with Elanco, DiversITy-talent, NHS 24, Amazon Web Services, IFS Nexus Black and the Otermans Institute were honored as gold winners in six categories. Silver and bronze winners were also recognized, along with the down-selected finalists, known as luminaries, for each category.

"Congratulations to the exceptional EMEA winners of the 2026 ISG Women in Digital Awards," said Kimberly Tobias, partner, ISG, and program leader of ISG Women in Digital. "These women are defining leadership for the future, harnessing AI and digital innovation to create meaningful impact and opening new possibilities for others. We are honored to celebrate their achievements."

An independent panel of judges, comprised of Roli Agrawal, chief strategy officer, NTT Data; Cynthia Fortlage, founder and CEO, The Fortlage Collective; Stella Harris, head of CTO project delivery, Santander; Claudia De Roma, partner and head of Italy public sector, ISG, and Sarah Venning, chief strategy and transformation officer, Allwyn UK, evaluated the nominations and selected the following winners:

Rising Star: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact.



Bronze Winner: Fanny Plagnol, head of transformation, France South EMEA and chief of staff to the CEO, Akkodis

Silver Winner: Revathy Sekar, IT manager at Marken

Gold Winner: Filipa Chambel, software engineer at Elanco



Women's Advocate: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world.



Bronze Winner: Kershnee Ballack, chief information officer, workforce and workplace enablement, Old Mutual Limited

Silver Winner: Sandie Small Duberry, deputy governor's chief information officer, Prudential Regulation Authority, and head of digital services, Bank of England

Gold Winner: Anna Somaiya, founder and CEO, DiversITy-talent



Digital Innovator: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions.



Bronze Winner: Eleni Lialiamou, AI product strategist and builder, Kimolian Academy

Silver Winner: Corinne Avelines, global head of front office delivery and capabilities, The Adecco Group

Gold Winner: Ann-Marie Gallacher, chief information officer and SIRO, NHS 24



Rock Star Leader: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills.



Bronze Winner: Ashley Warren, CIO, group technology services, SSE

Silver Winner: Dr. Jacqui Hepburn, deputy chief executive and director of workforce SRO digital, NHS 24

Gold Winner: Tanuja Randery, managing director and vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Amazon Web Services



AI Champion: for driving the strategic use of AI as a catalyst to dramatically transform how a company or organization works, how a product or service performs, or how people live or work.



Bronze Winner: Anushka Shah, founder and CEO, Civic Studios

Silver Winner: Marcella Flood, chief operations officer and chief transformation officer, Central Bank of Ireland

Gold Winner: Kriti Sharma, CEO, IFS Nexus Black



Dr. Pauldy Otermans, director, Otermans Institute, was chosen by the judges as the Digital Titan of the Year for EMEA from among all regional nominees, recognizing her as the most outstanding woman in digital for 2026.

The ISG Women in Digital Awards program, launched in the Americas in 2022, was expanded in 2023 to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, including India. In 2026, the global program had more than 700 finalists, who are listed in the online ISG Women in Digital eBook. Winners for the Americas were announced in a live, virtual, regional awards ceremony on September 10. Winners for Asia Pacific were announced on September 17.

The ISG Women in Digital Awards are part of the ISG Women in Digital program, established in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on advocacy and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, a LinkedIn Live video series and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

For more information about the ISG Women in Digital Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:



Sarah Ye, ISG

+44 7833 567868

sarah.ye@isg-one.com



Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com