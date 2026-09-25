Helio Corporation: Helio Concludes Successful Southwest Roadshow, Expands Investor Outreach to the Northeast in Support of Its Uplisting Strategy

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced Space-Based Solar Power and engineering technologies pioneering commercial lunar hardware, today announced the successful conclusion of its September roadshow which brought members of Helio's leadership team to Houston and Austin for a series of in-person meetings with institutional investors, family offices and members of the retail investment community, and confirmed plans to continue its investor outreach with a new roadshow across the Northeast.

The roadshow gave the Company an opportunity to engage directly with existing and prospective shareholders, walk through Helio's current corporate strategy, and answer questions about the Company's growth strategy in an increasingly active commercial and civil space market. Each stop reflected a distinct facet of the space economy.

In Houston, home to NASA's Johnson Space Center and a dense network of legacy human spaceflight contractors, Helio's team met with an investor base that includes many individuals with professional ties to the space industry, and management noted that the depth of institutional knowledge in the room led to substantive, technically grounded discussions about Helio's hardware programs and its role in the broader space supply chain.

Austin presented a different but complementary dynamic, as the city's commercial space sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, and attendees included a number of investors already familiar with the work Helio has done alongside commercial space partners based in the area. This allowed for a particularly well-informed meeting with detailed questions about program timelines and Helio's expanding customer base.

"This roadshow gave us a chance to sit down with investors to hear directly what matters to them, coming away with strong engagement and a clear signal to keep expanding our investor outreach," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Helio Corporation. "From Houston's legacy in human spaceflight to Austin's emerging commercial base, every stop reinforced the level of interest in what Helio is building."

Building on the momentum from the Southwest roadshow, Helio confirmed that it is now organizing a new roadshow across the Northeast, with planned stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Boston. The Northeast swing will bring Helio's leadership team into a region with an established aerospace, defense and research presence, including proximity to major space science and engineering institutions in the Baltimore-Washington corridor, established institutional investor bases in Philadelphia, and Boston's deep concentration of research universities and aerospace and defense companies.

Specific dates and venues for the Northeast roadshow are being finalized and will be announced in a subsequent release. The Company expects the tour to further broaden its investor base and continue the direct, in-person engagement that has characterized its outreach efforts throughout the year.

"The Northeast is a natural next step for us," added Cabrera. "It's a region with a long history in aerospace research and a strong investor community, and we're looking forward to bringing the Helio story to Baltimore, Philadelphia and Boston in the same direct, face-to-face format that worked so well for us this month."

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems, and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

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SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-concludes-successful-southwest-roadshow-expands-investor-outreach-to-th-1227059