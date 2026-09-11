Helio Corporation Highlights Federal SBSP Investment, Fourth Patent Filing, and Southwest Investor Roadshow as Momentum Accelerates

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced Space-Based Solar Power ("SBSP") and engineering technologies pioneering commercial lunar hardware, today provided a corporate update outlining a week of significant developments which range from new federal tailwinds for the SBSP industry, to an expanding intellectual property portfolio, to an upcoming four-city investor roadshow across the Southwest. Together, these milestones reinforce Helio's strategy of pairing flight-proven engineering with disciplined capital markets execution to drive long-term shareholder value.

THIS WEEK IN THE NEWS - REPLAY

Helio Sets September Roadshow Across Austin, Houston, Phoenix, Scottsdale

September 8, 2026 - https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HLEO/news/Helio-Sets-September-Roadshow-Across-Austin-Houston-Phoenix-Scottsdale?id=534220

DOE & DOD New and Large Investments in Space-Based Solar Signal a New Energy Era

September 9, 2026 - https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HLEO/news/DOE--DOD-New-and-Large-Investments-in-Space-Based-Solar-Signal-a-New-Energy-Era?id=534427

Helio Expands IP Position in Rapidly Growing Lunar Technology with Fourth Patent Filing

September 10, 2026 - https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HLEO/news/Helio-Expands-IP-Position-in-Rapidly-Growing-Lunar-Technology-with-Fourth-Patent-Filing?id=534624

Washington Puts Real Dollars Behind Space-Based Solar Power

This week, Helio highlighted new federal commitment to the SBSP sector that it believes validates the long-term thesis behind its orbital energy strategy. On August 31, 2026, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a new grant program funding space photovoltaics research and development. Helio intends to submit an application for the program as it works to advance its own SBSP technology.

Helio enters this moment with flight-proven credibility already in hand: since its founding in 2018, the Company has delivered hardware across four lunar missions and developed deployable mechanisms, antenna systems, and other space-qualified technologies for NASA and commercial space programs. It has also secured commercial contracts with two customers - Elysium, a cognitive microcity in Florida, and Poderosa S.A., one of the largest gold producers in Latin America - underscoring early commercial traction for its energy technology.

Fourth Patent Filing Strengthens Helio's Lunar IP Moat

Helio also announced its fourth patent filing, a U.S. provisional patent application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 9, 2026. Developed by the Company's Heliospace subsidiary, the filing covers launcher technology designed to deploy scientific instruments from a lunar lander to multiple points across the surrounding surface in a single mission without repositioning the lander or relying on a separate rover. The underlying design already carries mission heritage, having been used in prior space missions, and the filing's scope extends beyond the Moon to cover instrument deployment from spacecraft, rovers, and other planetary platforms.

The filing is the latest output of Helio's IP program, led by Vikas Parti, Board Director and Head of Intellectual Property. The milestone carries added weight given that lunar hardware currently represents approximately 60% of Helio's overall business, reinforcing what management describes as a self-sustaining cycle where R&D fuels new hardware, hardware fuels new IP, and IP compounds long-term commercial value.

Southwest Investor Roadshow Set for September 15-17

Rounding out the week, Helio announced a four-city Southwest investor roadshow spanning Austin, Houston, Phoenix, and Scottsdale giving investors across the region direct, in-person access to management. The tour opens in Austin, one of the nation's fastest-growing hubs for technology and venture capital, before moving to Houston, where deep aerospace and energy expertise aligns closely with Helio's infrastructure mission, and concludes in the Phoenix-Scottsdale metro area, a region with a rapidly expanding aerospace and defense manufacturing base.

Members of Helio's executive and technical leadership team will be in attendance, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ed Cabrera, who brings more than 40 years of Wall Street experience, and Chief Technology Officer and Founder Greg Delory, whose background includes leadership roles at the NASA Lunar Science Institute and NASA's LADEE lunar mission at the NASA Ames Research Center. Throughout the roadshow, management intends to update investors on Helio's expansion to participation in five lunar missions, progress on residential and industrial demonstrations of its SBSP technology, and an estimated $12 million contract pipeline alongside recent capital markets initiatives, shareholder growth, and the Company's broader strategy to develop space-based power systems and advanced space mechanisms.

Momentum Across the Board

Taken together, this week's developments illustrate a Company executing on multiple fronts simultaneously: a rapidly strengthening federal tailwind for the SBSP industry, a growing and increasingly strategic intellectual property portfolio protecting its core lunar business, and an expanding, direct line to the investor community through its national roadshow strategy. Helio believes its combination of flight heritage, engineering depth, and disciplined capital markets execution positions the Company to compete for government-funded programs and help build the infrastructure that could power the next era of American energy while continuing to grow shareholder value.

"Across our federal engagement, our IP program, and our investor outreach, we are executing on our long-term growth strategy," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "We believe this is the moment for investors to pay close attention to Helio's story."

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems, and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

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SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-corporation-highlights-federal-sbsp-investment-fourth-patent-filing-and-1219721