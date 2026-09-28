Helio Corporation: Helio Launches Asia Investor and Customer Marketing Roadshow to Capture Surging Regional Demand for Commercial Space Exposure

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced Space-Based Solar Power and engineering technologies pioneering commercial lunar hardware, today announced a multi-country Asia investor and customer marketing roadshow, including attendance at a major investor conference in Singapore, to unlock new demand for its space technology as Asia's interest in the commercial space economy accelerates.

Led by Helio's senior management and Weiwei "Rocky" Chen, Special Advisor to the Board of Directors and Manager of Asia Business Development, Helio will hold a coordinated program of investor meetings and commercial introductions across the region. Helio expects to meet with institutional and retail investors, digital-asset and token community investors, and prospective customers and product buyers, all seeking direct exposure to one of the most powerful growth themes in global markets.

The space industry has traditionally been led by national programs across much of Asia, which has left many of the region's investors with strong interest in the sector and few ways to participate in it. The rise of the commercial space industry in the United States is creating that access. Privately held and publicly traded commercial companies now offer a direct path to exposure, and Asian capital is looking for the companies that can serve this expansion. Helio intends to be one of them, welcoming venture style investment in the Company and pursuing commercial partnerships, technology collaboration, and product supply relationships that support its growth.

The demand behind this opportunity is significant and building. Large-scale low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations are being planned across the region, with programs targeting thousands of satellites. Reusable launch infrastructure is expanding across Asia, lowering the cost of access to orbit and increasing launch cadence. Policy support, manufacturing capacity, and supply chains are aligning at the same time. As satellite production shifts from a handful of customized spacecraft to hundreds or thousands of standardized units, the need for reliable, space-qualified hardware grows with it, including deployable mechanisms, antennas, sensors, RF related hardware, payload structures, thermal and structural components, and electromechanical systems. These are core areas of Helio's expertise, proven through demanding space missions.

"Asia represents one of the largest untapped opportunities for Helio, on both the investment side and the technology side," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Helio. "Investors across the region want exposure to commercial space, and manufacturers want proven, high reliability hardware to support their growth. This tour puts Helio directly in front of both audiences, and we believe building demand for our company and our technology together is the strongest path to increasing shareholder value."

"Investors in Asia have wanted a way into space for years, and commercial space is finally giving them one. With governments backing the industry and satellite and launch activity growing fast, demand for proven hardware is growing too, and Helio has the flight experience to deliver it," said Weiwei "Rocky" Chen, Special Advisor to the Board of Directors and Manager of Asia Business Development at Helio. "We are bringing investors and buyers together with Helio on this trip, and we expect those conversations to turn into lasting partnerships and real business."

The tour extends Helio's proven investor engagement strategy, which grew its shareholder base from 102 to 660 holders between January and April 2026 through roadshows and financial conferences. Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website and reach out directly using the information below for updates on the tour, strategic direction, and management announcements.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems, and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-launches-asia-investor-and-customer-marketing-roadshow-to-capture-surgi-1227706