Helio Corporation: Helio Delivers on IP Strategy with Four Patent Family Filings Across Core Space Technologies

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced Space-Based Solar Power and engineering technologies pioneering commercial lunar hardware, today announced its continued commitment to disciplined execution and long-term shareholder value creation, announcing four U.S. patent applications filed in just five months as the Company converts its engineering programs into a growing, diversified base of intellectual property assets.

Completed between May and September 2026, the filings cover four distinct technology families: deployable truss boom structures, low shock spacecraft release mechanisms, precision root support for deployable booms, and launcher systems for deploying instruments and payloads on the moon and other surfaces. Each addresses a different engineering problem, and together they show a patent program drawing from across Helio's engineering base rather than building around a single product or invention.

The milestone reflects a coordinated effort to capture inventions emerging from different areas of Helio's engineering work. Through technical reviews, collaboration with inventors and the preparation of detailed patent applications, the Company has moved from identifying opportunities for protection to establishing patent families across multiple product and technology areas.

"Four filings matter, but the breadth matters just as much," said Vik Parti, Board Director and Head of Intellectual Property at Helio. "These applications address different problems across our engineering programs. We have shown that we can identify those inventions, work through the details with our engineers and get them on file. This is an operating patent program, not simply a plan to build one."

Helio's objective is to capture more of the potential commercial value created by its research and development. The Company is pursuing patent protection with its own products in mind, while also considering opportunities for future licensing, technology partnerships and applications beyond the programs in which an invention originated.

"The engineering investment should have the opportunity to earn a return beyond the first project that uses it," Parti added. "We are looking at the invention behind the hardware and where else it could be valuable. Our aim is to give Helio more ways to benefit from what its engineers create, whether through future products, licensing or strategic partnerships."

The program brings patent development into the Company's ongoing engineering process. Helio intends to continue reviewing active R&D and upcoming projects for additional inventions while advancing its existing applications and evaluating their commercial relevance. The focus remains on technologies that address identifiable engineering problems and support the Company's product and business objectives.

The applications were filed through Heliospace Corporation, Helio's operating subsidiary, and comprise three provisional applications and one nonprovisional application. They are pending applications, not issued patents, and no assurance can be given that patents will be granted or that any resulting claims will provide commercially meaningful protection.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems, and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-delivers-on-ip-strategy-with-four-patent-family-filings-across-core-spa-1224547