Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X to Present Global Growth Strategy and Showcase SkyXero at 26th MK-Equity Investment Conference in Munich

Company to Highlight Its Strategy for Connecting Climate Solutions With the Markets, Buyers and Commercial Pathways Needed to Scale

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a global carbon and environmental markets company, today announced that it will present at the 26th MK-Equity Investment Conference on September 30, 2026, in Munich, Germany.

Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer, will present Karbon-X's equity story and global growth strategy to the conference audience. Investors and shareholders interested in connecting with Chad while he is in Munich are welcome to reach out to arrange a time to meet by contacting investors@karbon-x.com.

The invitation-only conference is hosted by MK-Equity, the family office of Michael Kott. MK-Equity and Mr. Kott are significant investors in Karbon-X. The conference brings together family offices, high-net-worth individuals, active investors and entrepreneurs across a range of industries and is built around an ecosystem of like-minded investors focused on the intersection of people and megatrends.

During the presentation, Karbon-X will provide investors with an overview of the Company's expanding global operations and its strategy for bridging the gap between climate solutions and commercial scale. The presentation will highlight how Karbon-X develops, markets and commercializes environmental commodities and attributes while connecting promising technologies, projects and companies with the markets, buyers and commercial pathways needed to move forward and scale.

Karbon-X offers investors exposure to the rapidly expanding carbon markets through a diversified portfolio of environmental commodities and proprietary technology. Through structured financing and multi-entity operations across North America and Europe, the Company is positioned to support continued global expansion.

Karbon-X will also showcase SkyXero, its flight emissions application, including a live demonstration of how the platform enables users to understand the emissions associated with their travel and engage with verified climate projects. The showcase will highlight one way Karbon-X is extending its environmental market capabilities into digital products and new distribution channels for individuals, businesses and partners.

"Climate solutions do not scale on technology or ambition alone. They need access to markets, buyers and commercial structures that allow them to move forward," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "That is the role Karbon-X is building across our business. Munich gives us the opportunity to show investors how our trading, project development and commercialization capabilities, alongside products such as SkyXero, fit into that broader strategy."

For more information about SkyXero, visit www.skyxero.com.

For more information about MK-Equity, visit www.mk-equity.de.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) is a global carbon and environmental markets company that bridges the gap between climate solutions and commercial scale. Karbon-X develops, markets and commercializes environmental commodities and attributes across multiple project types, industries and geographies, connecting promising technologies, projects and companies with the markets, buyers and commercial structures needed to grow and scale. By helping more solutions reach the market and scale together, Karbon-X enables climate impact no single solution could achieve alone.



For more information, visit www.karbon-x.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations related to Karbon-X Corp.'s business strategy, growth plans and market positioning. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Karbon-X Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations

Karbon-X Corp.

investors@karbon-x.com

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X Corp.

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-otcqb-karx-to-present-global-growth-strategy-and-showcase-skyxero-at-26th-1226973