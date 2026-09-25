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WKN: A0MWED | ISIN: NL0000888691 | Ticker-Symbol: ADG
Tradegate
25.09.26 | 16:42
28,540 Euro
-3,91 % -1,160
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS NV Chart 1 Jahr
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AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,66028,82017:43
28,68028,78017:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2026 17:34 Uhr
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AMG Critical Materials N.V. Publishes Annex IX Information Document ahead of Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Amsterdam, 25 September 2026 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") has published an Annex IX information document in connection with the secondary listing of its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange pursuant to Article 1(5)(ba) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation). The intention to apply for the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was announced on August 24, 2026.

The first day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be September 30, 2026. The AMG shares will trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ADG". As previously announced, AMG does not plan to issue or offer any new shares in connection with the secondary listing in Frankfurt. Euronext Amsterdam will continue to be AMG's primary listing.

The Annex IX information document was also filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) as competent authority under the Prospectus Regulation.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, molybdenum, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and AMG's mineral processing operations in antimony.

With approximately 3,500 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, and India, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Critical Materials N.V.+49 176 1000 73 14
Thomas Swoboda
tswoboda@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking." Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

Attachment

  • Annex IX Information Document Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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