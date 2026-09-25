Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQB: COPAF) - CopAur Minerals is advancing its Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada following a 50% increase in its overall mineral resource estimate and the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment. With a larger defined resource and economic study in place, the company is focused on advancing Kinsley Mountain toward its long-term objective of gold production.

CopAur Minerals (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQB: COPAF)

https://copaur.com/

https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clip---copaur-minerals-can-a-50-larger-gold-resource-support-a-path-to-production-in-nevada-btv-60

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