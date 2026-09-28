Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - naia Relief Inc. (TSXV: NAIA) (FSE: GU6) ("naia Relief" or the "Company"), a workplace well-being, resilience and performance company, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Alumni-Perks, an always-on engagement platform connecting Canadian colleges and universities with their alumni through exclusive benefits, events, stories and community-driven content.

Through the partnership, naia Relief and Alumni-Perks intend to bring naia 24/7, 365-day mind mentor to alumni communities through Alumni-Perks' growing network of more than 50 partner schools, representing millions of university/college alumni. The collaboration represents an important opportunity to extend accessible, personalized well-being and resilience support beyond the traditional campus environment and into the broader alumni experience.

Alumni-Perks is designed to help colleges and universities maintain meaningful relationships with graduates by providing practical value throughout their lives. By combining technology, community and curated benefits, the platform provides institutions with an ongoing way to engage diverse alumni populations long after graduation.

The partnership expands the potential reach of naia Relief's platform by integrating well-being support into an established alumni engagement ecosystem. For participating institutions, the collaboration provides an additional resource that can complement existing alumni benefits while supporting broader initiatives focused on well-being, resilience and personal performance.

"Our partnership with Alumni-Perks represents an important step in the commercialization and broader expansion of the naia Relief Inc. platform," said Paul Pint, Chief Executive Officer of naia Relief Inc. "Our objective is to make naia accessible within the communities and environments where people live, work, learn and connect. The alumni community provides a significant and highly engaged network, and this partnership creates an opportunity to introduce our 24/7, 365 mind mentor to a broader audience while delivering meaningful additional value to post-secondary institutions and the alumni they serve. We believe this relationship provides a strong foundation for continued growth, market expansion and long-term commercial opportunities for naia."

"Graduation shouldn't mark the end of meaningful support from your school," said Drew Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Alumni-Perks. "Our partnership with naia Relief gives institutions a practical new way to show up for alumni when life gets demanding, with well-being support they can access on their own terms. We're excited to bring this offering into the alumni experience and work with our more than 50 partner schools to make it available to graduates globally."

The partnership supports naia Relief's broader go-to-market strategy of establishing distribution relationships that can accelerate awareness, adoption and access to its platform across targeted communities and organizations.

Commercial Terms

Under the agreement, Relief AI (naia Relief Inc.) will participate as a Perk Partner in the Alumni-Perks platform, providing exclusive offers and access to its services to participating Canadian post-secondary institutions and their alumni communities. Alumni-Perks will support the relationship by facilitating introductions and onboarding with partner schools, developing launch and marketing materials, administering promotional programs and providing ongoing platform support. Relief AI (naia Relief Inc.) will pay Alumni-Perks a commission equal to 1% of revenue generated under the agreement, while participating universities and colleges will receive an additional 2.5% of revenue generated. The agreement has an initial one-year term, automatically renewable for successive one-year periods, and may be terminated by either party on 30 days' written notice.

About Alumni-Perks

Alumni-Perks helps colleges and universities turn the alumni relationship into an ongoing source of connection and practical value. Each partner school has its own branded platform and web app, where graduates can discover exclusive benefits, events, stories and community content relevant to their lives after graduation. Working with more than 50 partner schools and over five million addressable alumni, Alumni-Perks helps institutions stay present with alumni at every stage of life.

About naia Relief Inc.

naia Relief Inc. is a leading workplace well-being, resilience, and performance company dedicated to making personalized support more accessible, scalable, and impactful for individuals and organizations.

The Company's platform is designed to help individuals recognize and address early indicators of workplace stress, fatigue, and burnout, while supporting greater resilience, well-being, and sustained performance. Through personalized guidance and practical support, naia Relief helps organizations foster healthier, more resilient, and higher-performing workplaces.

At the foundation of the platform is the proprietary Relief methodology, developed through more than a decade of coaching experience and informed by psychology, behavioural science, organizational development, and human performance. The methodology provides a structured framework for understanding individual needs and delivering personalized support to help people navigate workplace and personal challenges more effectively.

Its development has been supported by the expertise of behavioural professionals, psychologists, coaches, and human-performance specialists, as well as the work and experience of the Scheelen Group, a Central European organization with more than 25 years of experience in behavioural analysis, coaching, leadership development, and organizational solutions.

By combining this established methodology with advanced technologies and digital delivery, naia Relief Inc. is positioned to extend accessible, consistent, and scalable well-being and performance support across individuals, teams, and organizations.

naia Relief Inc. is committed to helping people build resilience, strengthen performance, and achieve greater well-being, while helping organizations create more sustainable and productive workplaces.

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAIA, FSE: GU6

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, growth plans, commercialization initiatives, market expansion, platform development, strategic partnerships and the Company's ability to create long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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