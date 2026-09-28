Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) (FSE: ZJ0) ("Showcase" or the "Company" or the "Optionee") is pleased to announce that it has entered into two property option agreements ("Option Agreements"), whereby it can acquire a 100% interest in the Mollie Gibson Property and the Golden Kettle Property, both located in south-central British Columbia.

"Securing option agreements on the Mollie Gibson and Golden Kettle properties marks an important milestone as we continue to build a portfolio of high-potential mineral assets in the prospective and accessible region of south-central British Columbia," said Dylan Hunko, Chief Executive Officer of Showcase Minerals Inc. "With both properties located close to our home base, we can conduct exploration programs efficiently and cost-effectively. In addition, the favourable climate of south-central British Columbia supports an extended field season, providing greater flexibility and opportunity to advance exploration activities."

Mollie Gibson Property

The Company may acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR"), in and to the Mollie Gibson Property by making cash payments of $255,000 and issuing 750,000 shares to the optionor, with $25,000 and 150,000 due upon agreement execution and CSE acceptance for filing respectively. Showcase may purchase each 1% of the NSR for $350,000.

The Mollie Gibson Property, which comprises approximately 1,204 hectares, is a polymetallic project originally targeted for Pb-Zn-Ag mineralization. The Property is underlain by interbedded limestone and volcanic rocks intruded by monzonite and syenite phases, with widespread hornfels alteration and local skarn development.

Historical exploration highlights include:

43.07 g/t Au and 42.78 g/t Au from rock samples at Gold Knoll (BC Assessment Report No. 29724, Caron, 2007)

33.99 g/t Au from the Unexpected Showing (BC Assessment Report No. 29724, Caron, 2007)

29.5 g/t Au from the Twin Tunnels showing (BC Assessment Report No. 28523, Caron, 2006)

The Property exhibits multiple styles of mineralization, including skarn, replacement sulphide zones, quartz vein-hosted systems, and hornfels-hosted gold, with potential for mineralization over a meaningful strike extent. Gold-enriched hornfels alteration may represent a broader system-scale source that has not been fully evaluated by historic work. The Property benefits from strong access, good rock exposure, and locally exposed mineralization at surface.

Golden Kettle Property

The Company may acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR"), in and to the Golden Kettle Property by making cash payments of $165,000 and issuing 750,000 shares to the optionor, with $25,000 and 650,000 due upon agreement execution and CSE acceptance for filing respectively. Showcase may purchase each 1% of the NSR for $150,000.

The Golden Kettle Property is a 645 -hectare precious and base metal project located in south-central British Columbia, approximately 60 kilometres east of Kelowna. The Property hosts multiple zones of gold-silver-lead-zinc mineralization within a large hydrothermal alteration footprint that remains underexplored by modern methods.

Historical exploration reports describe high-grade intervals identified through grab and trench sampling, as well as reported intersections from historical drilling conducted in the early 1980s. These historical results have not been independently verified by the Company and were not generated in accordance with current reporting standards; accordingly, they should not be relied upon as representative of mineralization on the Property. An example of historical high-grade sampling includes a vein grab sample from the South Zone that returned 32.97 g/t Au and 521.4 g/t Ag (BC Assessment Report No. 26382, Caron, 1999).

The Property is interpreted to host a hydrothermal system with characteristics consistent with both intrusion-related and porphyry-epithermal styles of mineralization. It remains prospective for additional discovery through modern exploration techniques. The Property benefits from excellent infrastructure and year-round access near Kelowna, supporting efficient and cost-effective exploration.

Historical Work

Certain technical information relating to the Mollie Gibson and the Golden Kettle projects is derived from historical exploration work and records completed by previous operators. This work was conducted to the standards of the time and is considered historical in nature. The information is not compliant with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and should not be relied upon. Historical results are presented solely to illustrate the exploration potential of the properties and the basis for the Company's interest in the projects. A Qualified Person has reviewed the available information for reasonableness; however, additional work is required to verify portions of the historical data, and future exploration or drilling may not reproduce similar results.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Showcase Minerals Inc.

Showcase is an exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral projects. The Company holds an option to earn a 100% interest in seven claims (1,535.1 ha) comprising the Premier East and Grassy Gold Projects, located north of Stewart, BC, near the Premier Gold Mine in the Golden Triangle.

Showcase also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Comstock silver property near Silverton, BC, covering three claims (2,060.8 ha) and the historic Comstock mine. This is subject to a 3% NSR and can be earned through $300,000 in cash payments over two years and $100,000 in shares issued on each of the first two anniversaries.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in Canadian Securities Policy) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel and service providers.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's strategic plans and objectives the advancement, exploration, and development of the Company's mineral properties; the Company's ability to execute its business plans, including the exercise of the options respecting the Mollie Gibson and Golden Kettle properties; and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to execute on its plans; the risk that Showcase Minerals Inc. does not pursue or exercise the Option or is unable to satisfy the conditions to exercise; the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and the continued availability of key personnel and service providers.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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