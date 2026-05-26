Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) (FSE: ZJ0) ("Showcase" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo, as Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person for the company, effective immediately.

Ali Wasiliew is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia with experience in both remote and brownfield mineral exploration projects across Western Canada. Ms. Wasiliew excels at integrating complex geological data and communicating technical information clearly and effectively. She has designed and managed remote exploration programs, led NI 43-101 technical reporting, and overseen compliance of multi-year geological databases.

Most recently, Ms. Wasiliew served as Senior Geologist and Corporate Communications Manager at Enduro Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENDR), focusing on porphyry discovery and project advancement at the Company's flagship property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In this role, she contributed to both technical exploration efforts and corporate communications, bridging geological interpretation with broader project messaging and stakeholder engagement.

Ms. Wasiliew holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ali Wasiliew to the team," said Dylan Hunko, Chief Executive Officer of Showcase Minerals Inc. "Ali brings strong technical expertise and corporate communications knowledge. Her ability to navigate both technical and corporate environments will be invaluable as we work toward discovery while driving efficient, effective exploration."

About Showcase Minerals Inc.

Showcase is an exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral projects. The Company holds an option to earn a 100% interest in seven claims (1,535.1 ha) comprising the Premier East and Grassy Gold Projects, located north of Stewart, BC, near the Premier Gold Mine in the Golden Triangle.

Showcase also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Comstock silver property near Silverton, BC, covering three claims (2,060.8 ha) and the historic Comstock mine. This is subject to a 3% NSR and can be earned through $300,000 in cash payments over two years and $100,000 in shares issued on each of the first two anniversaries.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel and service providers.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the anticipated impact of management or board changes; the advancement, exploration, and development of the Company's mineral properties; the Company's ability to execute its business plans; and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to execute on its plans; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; favourable market conditions; the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and the continued availability of key personnel and service providers.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298765

Source: Showcase Minerals Inc.