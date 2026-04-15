Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) (FSE: ZJ0) ("Showcase" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dylan Hunko as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Hunko succeeds Rene Bernard, who will continue to serve as a key member of the Company's Board of Directors, ensuring continuity at the governance level.

The Company further announces the immediate resignation of Bruno Fruscalzo and the appointment of Malcolm Davidson, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, strengthening its financial leadership and capital markets expertise.

Mr. Hunko is a co-founder of HEG & Associates Exploration Services Inc. and holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of British Columbia Okanagan. He brings extensive exploration experience across western Canada, with a strong focus on disciplined execution, safety, community engagement, and collaboration with First Nations. His track record reflects high standards in data management, operational safety, and professional integrity.

Most recently, Mr. Hunko served as Chief Operating Officer at Enduro Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENDR), where he played a key role in executive management and successfully led the safe and efficient advancement of the Company's flagship property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prospective mining districts.

Dylan Hunko, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I'm excited to be joining the team as CEO. This Company has a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to advance our projects and create long-term value. My focus will be on responsible, safe, and efficient exploration, while building positive relationships with communities and stakeholders. I'm confident in the opportunities ahead and committed to helping the Company achieve its full potential."

Mr. Davidson is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 25 years of experience across the mining sector, including operating, financing, and developing TSX- and NYSE-listed companies. He holds an accounting degree from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors through the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

He brings over two decades of experience as a Chief Financial Officer and compliance officer for multiple public and private mining and technology companies, with deep expertise in financial strategy, governance, and regulatory compliance.

Mr. Hunko added, "We are thrilled to welcome Malcolm to the team. Malcolm brings extensive experience in corporate finance and the mining sector, and his leadership will be instrumental as we strengthen our financial position, advance our projects, and deliver long-term shareholder value."

All four current directors of the company will remain on the board and will continue to actively support the organization through both management and corporate functions. Their ongoing involvement ensures continuity in leadership, strategic oversight, and operational guidance as the company moves forward with its transition.

About Showcase Minerals Inc.

Showcase is an exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral projects. The Company holds an option to earn a 100% interest in seven claims (1,535.1 ha) comprising the Premier East and Grassy Gold Projects, located north of Stewart, BC, near the Premier Gold Mine in the Golden Triangle.

Showcase also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Comstock silver property near Silverton, BC, covering three claims (2,060.8 ha) and the historic Comstock mine. This is subject to a 3% NSR and can be earned through $300,000 in cash payments over two years and $100,000 in shares issued on each of the first two anniversaries.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel and service providers.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the anticipated impact of management or board changes; the advancement, exploration, and development of the Company's mineral properties; the Company's ability to execute its business plans; and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to execute on its plans; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; favourable market conditions; the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and the continued availability of key personnel and service providers.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Showcase Minerals Inc.