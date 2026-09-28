Large-scale DOCSIS 4.0 deployment puts the Netherlands among Europe's front-runners towards multi-gigabit-speeds networks, more reliable broadband

Subscribers to benefit from faster and more reliable broadband services

Aurora Networks, a business of Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN) and global provider of intelligent network solutions, today announced Europe's first large-scale deployment of Unified DOCSIS 4.0 nodes in a live network. Ziggo is the first operator in Europe to bring unified DOCSIS 4.0 nodes into a live network at large scale, setting the pace for next-generation broadband across the continent.

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Ziggo Deployment of Aurora Networks' unified DOCSIS 4.0 nodes

Scaling to thousands of unified nodes across its network in the Netherlands, Ziggo is putting one of Europe's most advanced broadband infrastructures to work for its customers, with the goal of deliver faster, more reliable services at scale. This deployment demonstrates the company's commitment to invest in cutting-edge technology to deliver faster, more reliable broadband services to its customers. As one part of Liberty Global's broader DOCSIS 4.0 strategy, the Ziggo deployment serves as the first in a series of planned deployments across Liberty Global operating companies in Europe.

"Being the first in Europe to deploy DOCSIS 4.0 in the Netherlands at a large scale, in a live network, is how we make sure they have the best network experience," said Thomas Helbo, chief technology officer, Ziggo. "This deployment is an important step toward our multi-gigabit-speeds network and demonstrates our commitment to investing in advanced technologies that will help us deliver faster, more reliable broadband services for years to come."

"Ziggo trusted us to tailor our end-to-end solutions to meet their needs, while also meeting EU sustainability standards; we appreciate their trust and the opportunity to support them as they modernize their networks to better serve subscribers," said Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president and president, Aurora Networks. "By combining unified DOCSIS 4.0 nodes, DAA and virtualized core technology, we're enabling operators to accelerate their path toward multi-gigabit speeds services while reducing power consumption, headend complexity and operational costs."

The full solution will combine Aurora Networks D2182 optical node platform, its unified Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) module configured for Remote PHY (R-PHY) operation, vCCAP EVO virtualized core platform and ServAssure NXT Domain Manager. Aurora Networks' unified DOCSIS 4.0 architecture allows operators to deploy flexible network infrastructure that supports evolving DOCSIS standards while simplifying network upgrades. While Ziggo's deployment is based on DOCSIS 4.0 Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD), the RD1710U2 unified module supports both ESD and Full Duplex (FDX) configurations, providing flexibility for different operator network architectures and future requirements. The RD1710U2 unified module can be configured for either DOCSIS 4.0 Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) or DOCSIS 4.0 Full Duplex (FDX) operation, providing operators with long-term investment protection as network requirements evolve.

When configured for R-PHY operation, the platform moves DOCSIS physical-layer processing closer to subscribers, reducing reliance on traditional headend infrastructure and enabling a more distributed, scalable network architecture. Coupled with Aurora Networks' vCCAP Evo virtual core platform, operators can virtualize key network functions, reduce space and power requirements, lower operational expenses and scale network resources more efficiently. For Ziggo, this architecture provides a flexible and scalable foundation to evolve its existing HFC network, supporting greater capacity, reliability and future customer needs while making use of its existing infrastructure. ServAssure NXT Domain Manager enhances and simplifies management of both R-PHY and vCCAP and introduces network automation capability.

The deployment highlights Aurora Networks' leadership in next-generation broadband infrastructure and demonstrates the readiness of its DOCSIS 4.0 ecosystem for large-scale commercial operation. Together, Ziggo and Aurora Networks are setting a blueprint for cable operators worldwide seeking to modernize networks, reduce operating costs and prepare for future multi-gigabit service offerings.

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This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Vistance Networks

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