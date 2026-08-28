OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:10 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Elastic N.V. (ESTC) - up 18% at $98.70
- Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. (SOLS) - up 14% at $64.50
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - up 13% at $87.56
- Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) - up 13% at $5.95
- REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) - up 9% at $10.23
- Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) - up 9% at $3.94
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) - up 7% at $5.42
- Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) - up 4% at $6.08
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Vistance Networks, Inc. (VISN) - down 42% at $6.79
- Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) - down 26% at $4.24
- Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) - down 18% at $3.16
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) - down 16% at $51.88
- BrenX Ltd. (BRNX) - down 15% at $3.29
- GDEV Inc. (GDEV) - down 12% at $9.29
- CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - down 11% at $5.15
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) - down 11% at $2.94
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) - down 10% at $5.84
- The Metals Royalty Company Inc. (TMCR) - down 4% at $6.00
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