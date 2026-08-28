In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) - up 18% at $98.70 Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. (SOLS) - up 14% at $64.50 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - up 13% at $87.56 Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) - up 13% at $5.95 REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) - up 9% at $10.23 Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) - up 9% at $3.94 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) - up 7% at $5.42 Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) - up 4% at $6.08

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Vistance Networks, Inc. (VISN) - down 42% at $6.79 Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) - down 26% at $4.24 Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) - down 18% at $3.16 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) - down 16% at $51.88 BrenX Ltd. (BRNX) - down 15% at $3.29 GDEV Inc. (GDEV) - down 12% at $9.29 CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - down 11% at $5.15 Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) - down 11% at $2.94 LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) - down 10% at $5.84 The Metals Royalty Company Inc. (TMCR) - down 4% at $6.00

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:10 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX