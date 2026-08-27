Das Instrument 8GCA US37827X1000 GLENCORE PLC ADR 2 DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.08.2026

The instrument 8GCA US37827X1000 GLENCORE PLC ADR 2 DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.08.2026



Das Instrument UGI JP3397060009 SUGI HOLDINGS CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.08.2026

The instrument UGI JP3397060009 SUGI HOLDINGS CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.08.2026



Das Instrument SNG0 DE000A41YXXX SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.08.2026

The instrument SNG0 DE000A41YXXX SINGULUS TECHNOL. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.08.2026



Das Instrument CM9 US20337X1090 VISTANCE NETW.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.08.2026

The instrument CM9 US20337X1090 VISTANCE NETW.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.08.2026





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