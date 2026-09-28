Duck Creek Launches Agentic FNOL to Transform Claims Intake with Intelligent, Real-Time Automation

New solution uses AI Agents orchestrated to capture, validate and route claims across channels, helping insurers improve first-contact data quality, accelerate claims handling, and enhance the policyholder experience

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek, the intelligent core of insurance, today announced Duck Creek Agentic First Notice of Loss (FNOL), an AI-powered solution that transforms claims intake into an intelligent, real-time experience, is now available for early access customers.

Built on the Duck Creek Agentic AI Platform, Agentic FNOL uses orchestrated and extensible AI agents to capture, validate, enrich, and route claims across digital, voice-to-text, and mobile channels. The solution helps insurers improve data quality at first contact, reduce claims cycle times, lower loss adjustment expense, and deliver a more responsive experience for policyholders at a critical moment.

"First notice of loss sets the trajectory for the entire claims experience," said Jose Lazares, Chief Product Officer at Duck Creek. "With Agentic FNOL, insurers can replace fragmented, manual intake processes with an intelligent experience that captures the right information, verifies coverage, identifies potential issues early, and moves each claim to the right next step. This gives claims teams greater capacity to focus on the decisions and customer interactions where their expertise has the greatest impact."

Celent's most recent annual survey on generative AI usage in insurance found that 22% of participating insurers plan to have an agentic AI solution in place by the end of 2026, and Celent expects claims and underwriting to be among the areas that lead adoption.

Through the digital customer experience, Agentic FNOL enables claimants to report a loss in their own words rather than navigate a rigid form. The solution listens to natural-language inputs, determines the right follow-up questions, and delivers a structured, enriched, adjuster-ready claim file in seconds.

From the first description of a loss, Agentic FNOL verifies coverage, assesses injury and legal severity, and identifies anomaly signals across claim characteristics without manual data entry. It cross-references reported circumstances, submitted images, policy data, and the broader claim record to surface inconsistencies that may warrant closer review. Each AI-driven determination is clearly logged, with exceptions flagged for human review, so adjusters can begin informed conversations with claimants and focus on support and resolution rather than administrative intake.

"For years, adjusters have begun work on claims that are incomplete, unverified, and missing critical context, creating manual follow-up that adds cost and delays a claimant's path to resolution," said Ella Jurotte, Senior Director, Product Management at Duck Creek. "With Agentic FNOL, enrichment begins the moment a loss is reported. By the time an adjuster opens the file, coverage has been verified, anomaly signals have been assessed, and the claim has been routed to the right next step. It gives adjusters more time to focus on informed decisions and meaningful claimant interactions, while delivering a faster, more consistent experience from the first notice of loss."

Agentic FNOL brings insurance-specific intelligence and governance directly into the claims intake process. By combining Duck Creek's core system data, insurance domain models, and AI orchestration, the solution enables agents to work within carrier-defined workflows, rules, and controls. Every AI-driven action is designed to be traceable, explainable, and auditable.

Developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and powered by Gemini models, Agentic FNOL supports critical intake capabilities, including:

Policy and coverage verification to help ensure claims are accurately associated with the appropriate policy and coverage information

Conversational claims intake across digital, voice-to-text, and mobile channels

Data capture and validation that improves submission quality and completeness at first contact

Intelligent triage and routing to direct claims efficiently based on carrier-defined workflows

Early fraud and anomaly detection to help identify potential concerns during intake

Real-time integration with claims data and workflows to support faster, more informed handling

Agentic FNOL is designed to seamlessly work with Duck Creek Claims and can support third-party core system environments, allowing insurers to introduce agentic capabilities while preserving their existing technology investments. The solution combines autonomous automation with human-in-the-loop controls, helping carriers scale claims operations without sacrificing oversight, compliance, or the human judgment required for complex claims.

Agentic FNOL is part of Duck Creek's growing portfolio of agentic applications, which also include Agentic Underwriting and Agentic Product Configurator. Together, these solutions extend intelligent, governed automation across the insurance lifecycle, helping carriers move beyond task-level AI to orchestrated end-to-end workflows.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek is the intelligent core that leading insurers choose to build on. Purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, Duck Creek unifies the full insurance lifecycle on a single platform with one data foundation. As an agentic platform, it connects intelligence across underwriting, policy, billing, claims, reinsurance, and payment workflows where decisions are made and compliance is non-negotiable. Duck Creek enables carriers to launch products faster, adapt quickly to change, and grow with precision and confidence. Solutions are available individually or as a full suite via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com and follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Tara Lefave Stred / Marianne Dempsey

duckcreek@threeringsinc.com

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