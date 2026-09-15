Duck Creek Closes Fiscal Year 2026 with Record Bookings as Insurers Accelerate Core Systems Modernization and Agentic AI Adoption

Company marks one of its strongest quarters and largest years of new bookings in company history, fueled by cloud modernization and AI-driven customer wins

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek, the intelligent core of insurance, today announced it closed fiscal year 2026 on August 31 with the one of the largest years of new bookings in company history, including a record quarter of new bookings in Q4 FY26. Annual recurring revenue grew 15% year-over-year and net revenue retention reached 111%, reflecting accelerating demand for Duck Creek's intelligent core platform across its core, specialty and agentic solutions.

The record momentum in FY26 was driven by continued cloud adoption; expansion within existing customers, who moved additional lines of business and premium onto the Duck Creek platform; new logo wins across global markets; and record cross-sell and adoption of Duck Creek's data and AI products.

"Fiscal year '26 was a defining year for Duck Creek, with one of our strongest quarters of new bookings in company history reflecting the deliberate investments we have made in innovation and growth," said Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek. "AI is not diminishing the value of the insurance core. It is making the core more critical than ever. As carriers prepare their businesses for AI, Duck Creek is uniquely positioned to deliver the secure, cloud-native foundation where intelligence can operate, decisions can be governed, and growth can accelerate."

The company's Agentic AI Platform also gained momentum in FY26, expanding Duck Creek's ability to help insurers deploy and govern AI across the insurance lifecycle. The July acquisition of Send Technology Solutions also extended the platform into AI-native underwriting orchestration, connecting submission intake, triage, enrichment, risk assessment, and policy execution. Together, Duck Creek and Send give commercial, specialty, and complex-risk insurers a unified foundation to make faster, more profitable underwriting decisions.

Additional highlights from fiscal year 2026 include:

Recorded double-digit new customer wins and existing customer expansions across core, specialty, and AI-powered solutions.

Expanded customer base to include 7 of the top 10 North American insurers and more than 33 of the top 50.

Named new customer wins across core, specialty, and payments, including Millers Mutual Insurance, Fortegra, Indigo Insurance, Frankenmuth Insurance, Anchor Group Management, Country-Wide Insurance, and Southern Trust.

Completed the July 3, 2026 acquisition of Send Technology Solutions Ltd., an AI-native underwriting orchestration platform extending Duck Creek's agentic capabilities across the underwriting lifecycle.

Demonstrated the P&C industry's first neuro-symbolic AI platform accelerating AI adoption across P&C insurance.

Announced the availability of new agentic experiences including the Agentic Product Configurator which accelerates new product development by over 50%.

Capricorn Mutual, Encova Insurance, and New Zealand's Medical Assurance Society (MAS) and more went live on Duck Creek's platform.

Brought the market-leading reinsurance solution to the cloud with the general availability of Duck Creek Reinsurance with Active Delivery, giving insurers continuous access to innovation without disruptive, costly upgrade cycles.

Record attendance at Formation '26, drawing more than 800 insurance professionals, ecosystem partners, and industry leaders.

Continued global expansion with deepened commitment to the London Market and continued investment in Duck Creek's Multi-Country Layer architecture to support insurers scaling internationally.

Industry Recognition:

Winner of the 2025 IDC FinTech Real Results Award for Insurance Transformation.

Named a Leader in the Everest Group 2025 Underwriting Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix Assessment.

Assessment. Duck Creek Loss Control was named a 2026 Insurance Luminary finalist by PropertyCasualty360.

Earned a third consecutive XCelent Award in Celent's Claims Systems Vendors: North America P&C Insurance report, recognizing Duck Creek Claims for its advanced technology and breadth of functionality.

report, recognizing Duck Creek Claims for its advanced technology and breadth of functionality. View the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS P&C Insurance Core Platforms, North America, which positions Duck Creek as a Leader.

Additional Resources:

Explore Duck Creek Technologies on our blog.

Read Duck Creek's latest company news.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek is the intelligent core that leading insurers choose to build on. Purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, Duck Creek unifies the full insurance lifecycle on a single platform with one data foundation. As an agentic platform, it connects intelligence across underwriting, policy, billing, claims, and payments workflows where decisions are made and compliance is non-negotiable. Duck Creek enables carriers to launch products faster, adapt quickly to change, and grow with precision and confidence. Solutions are available individually or as a full suite via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com and follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn, X and BlueSky.

Media Contacts:

Marianne Dempsey / Tara Stred

duckcreek@threeringsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/duck-creek-closes-fiscal-year-2026-with-record-bookings-as-insurers-accelerate-core-systems-modernization-and-agentic-ai-adoption-302879185.html