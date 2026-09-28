Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a provider of state-of-the-art cinema products and solutions for film exhibitors, stadiums, arenas, and specialty entertainment venues, today announced results for its fourth quarter (Q4'26) and fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 (FY'26). MiT will hold an investor call today at 11:00 a.m. ET (see call details below).

FY'26 Highlights

Expanded proprietary product offering and international reach via acquisition of widely deployed DCS cinema loudspeaker line. MiT continues to build global distribution network for the DCS line, with shipments completed to over 22 countries as of today. DCS's reputation and breadth of global deployments provide platform for MiT to expand outside its North American footprint.

FY'26 projects included auditorium new builds and retrofits for Alamo Drafthouse, EVO Entertainment and the historic Cherry Lane Theater in NYC. Exhibitors continue to enhance the customer experience with new Premium Large Format (PLF) auditoriums and smaller auditorium retrofits utilizing cutting edge laser projection and immersive audio.

Focusing on higher margin product and project opportunities, MiT expanded its gross margin percentage to 29.1% in FY'26 from 25.2% in FY'25 and increased its FY'26 gross profit by 10% to $5.0M from $4.6M in FY'25.

Significant bottom-line improvement: net loss per share improved to $(0.03) in FY'26 compared to $(0.10) in FY'25, reflecting focus on higher margin opportunities and operating expense discipline.

MiT closed FY'26 with working capital of $4.0M, including net cash of $3.2M and zero debt compared to working capital of $4.3M at year-end FY'25.

Chairman and CEO, Phil Rafnson, commented, "The exhibition industry's content pipeline and current solid box office performance are favorable indicators for capital spending projects. These can include the deployment of new laser projection and immersive audio technology at existing locations as well as the development of large format auditoriums.

"Five films have already surpassed $1 billion in global ticket sales through July 2026, and major studios project a positive outlook for the balance of the year. Though we did experience lower than expected project activity in the fourth quarter, much of this related to customer delays. Looking forward we are optimistic about the coming fiscal year as cinema operators work to enhance their guest experience across their theater footprint."

President and COO, Francois Godfrey, commented, "We continued to focus on our profit margin profile and overall expense structure during fiscal 2026, while also substantially expanding our proprietary product offerings with the DCS cinema loudspeaker line. DCS strengthens our competitive position and enables us to access new customer opportunities in the U.S. and particularly in international markets, where DCS is widely deployed and respected. Prior to the acquisition of DCS, certain overseas markets were not as conducive to new business opportunities as they are today.

"Equipped with decades of know-how, our commitment is to enable customers to substantially improve their audience experience with compelling visual and audio solutions, working from design and product selection through to installation and commissioning. MiT's expertise and turnkey capabilities allow us to address any customer requirement, from PLF installations to single auditoriums, for exhibitors of all sizes."

Mr. Godfrey added, "We have had encouraging customer dialogues at recent industry events, as strong film content and box office performances seem to be supporting increasing investment interest in new projects and previously deferred cinema projector and audio upgrades. This feedback provides us with optimism for project potential over the next twelve months."

Business Outlook

MiT enters fiscal 2027 with a growing project pipeline that includes refurbishments for a repeat cinema exhibition customer across sixteen screens at two of their locations and a separate, significant, multifaceted project in the Bay Area. Following a change in ownership at an existing sixteen-screen complex in the Bay Area, MiT has been selected to undertake a complete technical solution overhaul expected to commence early in calendar 2027. MiT is also in advanced discussion for potential renovations and installations on behalf of several major Northeast arts organizations and continues to pursue opportunities involving cinema audio, projection, accessibility and lighting controls across the United States. In addition, MiT's DCS products order backlog continues to build and currently stands at approximately $458,000.

Moving iMage currently expects revenue of approximately $4.5M for Q1'27 ending September 30th and is optimistic regarding the potential to deliver top line growth and profitability for the full FY 2027 year.

Q4'26 Financial Review

Q4'26 net sales declined to $4.55M, below management's expectations and compared to $5.88M in Q4'25, principally due to customers shifting the timing of projects one or more quarters forward.

Q4'26 results included $400k of DCS product sales compared to $460k in Q3'26 and $22k in Q2'26 following the acquisition in Q2'26.

Q4'26 gross profit dollars decreased to $1.01M vs. $1.20M in Q4'25, reflecting lower net sales and a change in the mix of products and models delivered.

Q4'26 operating expenses decreased to $1.32M from $1.39M in Q4'25.

Q4'26 net loss increased to ($296K), or ($0.03) per share, vs. a net loss of ($156K), or ($0.02) per share, in Q4'25.

FY'26 Financial Review

FY'26 revenue decreased 4.6% to $17.32M vs. $18.15M in FY'25, principally due to reduced customer project activity, offset by the contribution of $882k in revenue from DCS.

FY'26 gross profit increased 10% to $5.03M vs. $4.57M principally due to management's focus on enhancing gross margins.

FY'26 operating expenses decreased 2.3% to $5.53M vs. $5.66M in FY'25, as the company continues to maximize efficiencies within sales and marketing budgets and adhere to expense management initiatives undertaken in the past two years.

FY'26 net loss improved to ($0.30M), or ($0.03) per share, principally due to gross margin expansion, vs. a net loss of ($0.95M), or ($0.10) per share, last year.

Conference Call Details

Date / Time: Monday, September 28th at 11am ET Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-4018 or 1-201-689-8471 (Int'l)

Participants may use the dial-in numbers above or receive an outgoing call to the phone number of their choice, prior to the start of the call, by registering online for the Call me feature 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Questions: May be submitted in advance by emailing: mitq@catalyst-ir.com Call Replay: Through Oct. 12, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 Access ID: 13762751 Call Transcript: Available online here 48 hours after event

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT") helps cinema operators create reliable and memorable guest experiences through technology, products, and services. MiT designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary cinema products, peripherals, and cinema loudspeaker systems. These products are sold independently and as part of our broader solutions offerings, enabling customers to improve performance, reliability, and the overall moviegoing experience.

MiT's proprietary products include its premium DCS Cinema Loudspeaker line and digital cinema peripheral suite, including automation systems; projector pedestals, bases & lifts; direct-view LED frames; and lighting and power management solutions. It also offers Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, and Christie Digital cinema projectors; LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown and Meyer Sound audio solutions and LG & Samsung LED displays for large scale installations.

Follow us on X: @movingimagenews

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MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

Unaudited



June 30,

2026

2025

Assets











Current Assets:











Cash $ 3,193

$ 5,715

Accounts receivable, net

1,114



1,464

Inventories, net

2,411



2,066

Prepaid expenses and other

516



162

Total Current Assets

7,234



9,407

Long-Term Assets:







Right-of-use asset

855



1,087

Property and equipment, net

51



15

Intangibles, net

305



364

Other assets

15



15

Total Long-Term Assets

1,226



1,481

Total Assets $ 8,460

$ 10,888











Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 1,329

$ 3,009

Accrued expenses

335



362

Customer refunds

289



379

Customer deposits

948



1,101

Lease liability-current

260



227

Unearned warranty revenue

31



35

Total Current Liabilities

3,192



5,113











Long-Term Liabilities:







Lease liability-non-current

658



918

Total Long-Term Liabilities

658



918

Total Liabilities

3,850



6,031

Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 9,952,223 and 9,939,080 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively

-



-

Additional paid-in capital

12,111



12,061

Accumulated deficit

(7,501 )

(7,204 ) Total Stockholders' Equity

4,610



4,857

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,460

$ 10,888



MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)

Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025



























Net sales $ 4,545

$ 5,883

$ 17,317

$ 18,147

Cost of goods sold

3,535



4,681



12,285



13,574

Gross profit

1,010



1,202



5,032



4,573



















Operating expenses:















Research and development

46



46



186



203

Selling and marketing

555



458



1,871



1,878

General and administrative

715



885



3,473



3,578

Total operating expenses

1,316



1,389



5,530



5,659

Operating income (loss)

(306 )

(187 )

(498 )

(1,086 ) Other income (expense)















Extinguishment of payables









128





Interest and other income, net

10



31



73



138

Total other income

10



31



201



138



















Net income (loss) $ (296 ) $ (156 ) $ (297 ) $ (948 )

















Earnings per share:















Basic

(0.03 )

(0.02 )

(0.03 )

(0.10 ) Diluted $ (0.03 )

(0.02 ) $ (0.03 )

(0.10 )

















Shares used in computing earnings per share:















Basic

9,948,569



9,936,409



9,943,913



9,910,244

Diluted

9,948,569



9,936,409



9,943,913



9,910,244



MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Unaudited



Year Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net loss $ (297 ) $ (948 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Provision for credit losses

62



(142 ) Inventory reserve

95



307

Depreciation expense

13



13

Amortization expense

58



58

Right-of-use amortization

232



252

Stock compensation expense

40



70

Stock issued for director expense

16



26

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

288



(274 ) Inventories

(439 )

744

Prepaid expenses and other

(355 )

309

Accounts payable

(1,681 )

748

Accrued expenses and customer refunds

(115 )

20

Unearned warranty revenue

(4 )

4

Customer deposits

(153 )

(550 ) Lease liabilities

(227 )

(200 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(2,467 )

437











Cash flows from investing activities

















Purchases of property and equipment

(49 )

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(49 )

-











Cash flows from financing activities

















Stock repurchase

(6 )



Net cash used in financing activities

(6 )

-











Net increase (decrease) in cash

(2,522 )

437

Cash, beginning of the period

5,715



5,278

Cash, end of the period $ 3,193

$ 5,715











Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Right-of-use assets from new lease $ -

$ 207

Right-of-use assets from lease modification $ -

$ 988



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