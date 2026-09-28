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AI

WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
28.09.26 | 08:01
0,015 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.09.2026 14:39 Uhr
167 Leser
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Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results 
28-Sep-2026 / 13:06 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" "AMOI" or the "Company") 

Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2026 

The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The interim results have been 
submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com 
 
Chairman's Statement 
 
  
On 27 October 2025 the Company announced an RTO Transaction with Trasna, which is now moving towards a Q4/2026 
completion, but which also limits what we can say given the restrictions imposed on us by the PRM. 
 
I am hopeful that we will be able to report completion in the coming months. 
 
In my previous reports I had also mentioned that we had repositioned id4 and that post period end, on 1 September 2026, 
we announced that id4 had entered into a three-year digital transformation contract with a major Swiss insurance and 
pension provider. We anticipate being able to announce the identity of the client as soon as id4's solution has been 
fully integrated and fully operational on the client's server. 
 
In the meantime, the Board of AMOI has taken steps to further reduce Group costs at subsidiary and holding-company 
levels. 
 
Duncan Soukup 
 
Chairman 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
28 September 2026 

Financial Review 
 
During the period under review book value per share decreased from 1.89p as at 31 December 2025 to 1.65p per share at 
30 June 2026, driven by ongoing operating losses in ID4 AG, partially offset by investment returns of GBP3k. 
 
The Group Operating Loss before depreciation for the period increased from GBP(185)k in H1 2025 to GBP(285)k in H1 2026. H1 
2025 benefited from the Chairman's fee waiver; no fees were waived in H1 2026. 
 
The Group Loss Before Tax for the period also increased from GBP(279)k in H1 2025 to GBP(362)k in H1 2026. For clarity, the 
operating loss for the period was GBP380,401 and the loss before tax was GBP362,093. 
 
Total Income decreased from GBP56k in H1 2025 to GBP22k in H1 2026. The decline in Software services' income was partially 
offset by a positive contribution from financial holdings and interest income. 
 
Total Administrative Expenses increased from GBP218k in H1 2025 to GBP282k in H1 2026. This included GBP11k exceptional 
administration costs, GBP37k Chairman's fee expense because the comparable H1 2025 fees were waived, GBP21k legal & 
professional fees due to audit rises and new OTC listing, GBP1k ICT, GBP2k Insurance and GBP16k increased travel expenditure. 
Expenses decreased by GBP18k consultancy fees and GBP6k rent. 
 
Development Costs capitalised to Intangible Assets were maintained at Nil in H1 2026 from Nil in H1 2025 helping to 
preserve cash. 

Responsibility Statement 

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: 
 
a) the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' 
as contained in UK-adopted IFRS; 
 
b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of 
important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six 
months of the year); and 
 
c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of 
related parties' transactions and changes therein). 
 
Cautionary statement 
 
This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to 
enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be 
relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. 

Duncan Soukup 
 
Chairman 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
28 September 2026 

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 

A summary of the key risks and mitigation strategies is below: 
 
Rank     Risk                              Mitigation 
 
                                       Portfolio Diversification: Our investment 
                                       strategy emphasizes diversification 
                                       across sectors, asset classes, and 
                                       geographies 
       Recent geopolitical tensions and shifts in trade policy, 
       particularly between major economies, have increased 
       uncertainty around global trade flows. Changes in trade     Engagement with Portfolio Companies: 
       policies, including the imposition of tariffs or trade     Where applicable, we engage with the 
       restrictions between major economies, can influence market   management of key portfolio companies to 
1.      volatility, affect corporate earnings, and shift global capital assess their exposure to tariffs and 
       flows. These developments may lead to reduced investment    their mitigation plans 
     returns or increased risk across certain asset classes or 
       geographies. Also, capital-markets activity and new fundraising 
       are affected. 
                                       Dynamic Asset Allocation: Retain the 
                                     flexibility to adjust exposures in 
                                       response to material trade-related risks, 
                                       including reweighting positions in 
                                       sectors or regions disproportionately 
                                       affected by tariff changes. 
 
       Insufficient cash resources to meet liabilities, continue as a Short term and annual business plans are 
2.      going concern and finance key projects.             prepared and are reviewed on an ongoing 
                                       basis. 
 
 
                                       Regular review of both the Board's and 
       Loss of key management/staff resulting in failure to identify  key management's abilities.  Review of 
3.      and secure potential investment opportunities and meet     salaries and benefits including long term 
       contractual requirements.                    incentives and ongoing communication with 
                                     key individuals. 
 
 
       Failure to maintain strong and effective relations with key   The Board and senior management seek to 
4.      stakeholders in investments resulting in loss of contracts or  establish and maintain an open and 
       value.                             transparent dialogue with key 
                                     stakeholders. 
 
 
                                       Key management is professionally 
       Failure to comply with law and regulations in the jurisdictions qualified. In addition, the Company 
5.      in which we operate.                      appoints relevant professional advisers 
                                       (legal, tax, accounting etc) in the 
                                   jurisdictions in which we operate. 
 
                                       The Group is currently poised to take 
                                       advantage of disruption to the global 
                                       economy with a low cost base and 
                                       flexibility to scale up as and when the 
       Significant changes in the political environment, including the economy recovers. 
6.      impact of the conflict in Ukraine and Gaza, result in loss of 
       resources/market and/or business failure. 
 
                                     Increased focus on compliance within the 
                                       financial investment world will benefit 
                                       the company long term.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2026 08:06 ET (12:06 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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