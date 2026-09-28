Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results -3

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results 28-Sep-2026 / 13:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" "AMOI" or the "Company") Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2026 The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The interim results have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com Chairman's Statement On 27 October 2025 the Company announced an RTO Transaction with Trasna, which is now moving towards a Q4/2026 completion, but which also limits what we can say given the restrictions imposed on us by the PRM. I am hopeful that we will be able to report completion in the coming months. In my previous reports I had also mentioned that we had repositioned id4 and that post period end, on 1 September 2026, we announced that id4 had entered into a three-year digital transformation contract with a major Swiss insurance and pension provider. We anticipate being able to announce the identity of the client as soon as id4's solution has been fully integrated and fully operational on the client's server. In the meantime, the Board of AMOI has taken steps to further reduce Group costs at subsidiary and holding-company levels. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 28 September 2026 Financial Review During the period under review book value per share decreased from 1.89p as at 31 December 2025 to 1.65p per share at 30 June 2026, driven by ongoing operating losses in ID4 AG, partially offset by investment returns of GBP3k. The Group Operating Loss before depreciation for the period increased from GBP(185)k in H1 2025 to GBP(285)k in H1 2026. H1 2025 benefited from the Chairman's fee waiver; no fees were waived in H1 2026. The Group Loss Before Tax for the period also increased from GBP(279)k in H1 2025 to GBP(362)k in H1 2026. For clarity, the operating loss for the period was GBP380,401 and the loss before tax was GBP362,093. Total Income decreased from GBP56k in H1 2025 to GBP22k in H1 2026. The decline in Software services' income was partially offset by a positive contribution from financial holdings and interest income. Total Administrative Expenses increased from GBP218k in H1 2025 to GBP282k in H1 2026. This included GBP11k exceptional administration costs, GBP37k Chairman's fee expense because the comparable H1 2025 fees were waived, GBP21k legal & professional fees due to audit rises and new OTC listing, GBP1k ICT, GBP2k Insurance and GBP16k increased travel expenditure. Expenses decreased by GBP18k consultancy fees and GBP6k rent. Development Costs capitalised to Intangible Assets were maintained at Nil in H1 2026 from Nil in H1 2025 helping to preserve cash. Responsibility Statement We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: a) the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as contained in UK-adopted IFRS; b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein). Cautionary statement This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 28 September 2026 RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES A summary of the key risks and mitigation strategies is below: Rank Risk Mitigation Portfolio Diversification: Our investment strategy emphasizes diversification across sectors, asset classes, and geographies Recent geopolitical tensions and shifts in trade policy, particularly between major economies, have increased uncertainty around global trade flows. Changes in trade Engagement with Portfolio Companies: policies, including the imposition of tariffs or trade Where applicable, we engage with the restrictions between major economies, can influence market management of key portfolio companies to 1. volatility, affect corporate earnings, and shift global capital assess their exposure to tariffs and flows. These developments may lead to reduced investment their mitigation plans returns or increased risk across certain asset classes or geographies. Also, capital-markets activity and new fundraising are affected. Dynamic Asset Allocation: Retain the flexibility to adjust exposures in response to material trade-related risks, including reweighting positions in sectors or regions disproportionately affected by tariff changes. Insufficient cash resources to meet liabilities, continue as a Short term and annual business plans are 2. going concern and finance key projects. prepared and are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Regular review of both the Board's and Loss of key management/staff resulting in failure to identify key management's abilities. Review of 3. and secure potential investment opportunities and meet salaries and benefits including long term contractual requirements. incentives and ongoing communication with key individuals. Failure to maintain strong and effective relations with key The Board and senior management seek to 4. stakeholders in investments resulting in loss of contracts or establish and maintain an open and value. transparent dialogue with key stakeholders. Key management is professionally Failure to comply with law and regulations in the jurisdictions qualified. In addition, the Company 5. in which we operate. appoints relevant professional advisers (legal, tax, accounting etc) in the jurisdictions in which we operate. The Group is currently poised to take advantage of disruption to the global economy with a low cost base and flexibility to scale up as and when the Significant changes in the political environment, including the economy recovers. 6. impact of the conflict in Ukraine and Gaza, result in loss of resources/market and/or business failure. Increased focus on compliance within the financial investment world will benefit the company long term.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

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DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results -2-

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Dec 2025 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Software services income 3 19,760 37,859 66,920 Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value 1,382 13,795 40,605 Investment dividend income 297 - - Investment interest income 1,020 4,635 4,961 Total Income 22,459 56,289 112,486 Software services expenses (22,668) (17,801) (25,530) Financial holdings expenses (2,644) (5,735) (8,695) Total Cost of Sales (25,312) (23,536) (34,225) Gross (loss)/profit (2,853) 32,753 78,261 Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs (271,334) (217,720) (450,180) Exceptional administration costs (11,161) - - Total administrative expenses (282,495) (217,720) (450,180) Operating loss before depreciation (285,348) (184,967) (371,919) Depreciation and Amortisation 6&7 (95,053) (94,519) (193,413) Operating loss (380,401) (279,486) (565,332) Net financial income/(expense) (21) - (873) Other gains/(losses) 18,329 - (76,981) Share of profits of associated entities - - (17,089) Loss before taxation (362,093) (279,486) (660,275) Taxation (477) (913) (1,147) Loss for the period (362,570) (280,399) (661,422) Earnings per share - pence (using weighted average number of shares) Basic and Diluted (0.23) (0.18) (0.42) Basic and Diluted 5 (0.23) (0.18) (0.42)

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Dec 2025 GBP GBP GBP Unaudited Unaudited Audited Loss for the period (362,570) (280,399) (661,422) Other comprehensive income: Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations (3,433) (13,303) 17,789 Total comprehensive income (366,003) (293,702) (643,633) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (366,003) (293,702) (643,633) Total Comprehensive income (366,003) (293,702) (643,633)

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2026

As at As at As at Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Dec 2025 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 6 1,462,774 1,462,774 1,462,774 Intangible assets 6 1,079,626 1,246,939 1,178,187 Property, plant and equipment 7 100 5,510 250 Investment in associated entities 19,178 36,267 19,178 Total non-current assets 2,561,678 2,751,490 2,660,389 Current assets Trade and other receivables 821,628 100,490 52,402 Current asset investments 8 - 234,797 12,764 Cash and cash equivalents 200,219 377,599 445,238 Total current assets 1,021,847 712,886 510,404 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 997,298 220,867 200,234 Total current liabilities 997,298 220,867 200,234 Net current assets 24,549 492,019 310,170 Net assets 2,586,227 3,243,509 2,970,559 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 9 117,750 117,750 117,750 Share premium 5,730,112 5,773,031 5,773,031 Preference shares 246,096 246,096 246,096 Other Reserves 171,641 70,070 147,051 Foreign exchange reserve 327,307 299,648 330,740 Retained earnings (4,006,679) (3,263,086) (3,644,109) Total shareholders' equity 2,586,227 3,243,509 2,970,559 Total equity 2,586,227 3,243,509 2,970,559

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the Board on 28 September 2026.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

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DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results -3-

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

6 Months to 6 Months to Year ended Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Dec 2025 GBP GBP GBP Notes Unaudited Unaudited Audited Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) for the period before taxation (362,093) (279,486) (660,275) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (14,964) 7,254 55,342 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables 42,801 (43,068) (63,701) Finance costs (999) (5,382) 873 Other (gains)/losses (18,329) - 76,981 Share of profits of associated entities - - 17,089 Net exchange differences 3,659 (53,362) (78,245) (Gain)/loss on disposal of portfolio investments (1,383) (8,983) (40,769) Fair value movement on portfolio investments - (4,066) 164 Depreciation and amortisation 6&7 95,053 94,519 193,413 Cash generated by operations (256,255) (292,574) (499,128) Taxation (477) (913) (1,147) Net cash flow from operating activities (256,732) (293,487) (500,275) Cash flows from investing activities Net (purchase)/sale of portfolio holdings 14,147 (221,749) 27,841 Interest paid (21) - (873) Interest received 1,020 5,382 - Net cash flow in investing activities 15,146 (216,367) 26,968 Cash flows from financing activities Net cash flow from financing activities - - - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (241,586) (509,854) (473,307) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 445,238 900,756 900,756 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes (3,433) (13,303) 17,789 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 200,219 377,599 445,238

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

Foreign Total Share Share Preference Other Exchange Retained Shareholders Capital Premium Shares Reserves Reserves Earnings Equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance as at 31 December 2024 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 312,951 (2,982,687) 3,537,211 Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - (13,303) - (13,303) Total comprehensive income for - - - - - (280,399) (280,399) the period Balance as at 30 June 2025 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 299,648 (3,263,086) 3,243,509 Other reserves - Warrants - - - 76,981 - - 76,981 Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - 31,092 - 31,092 Total comprehensive income for - - - - - (381,023) (381,023) the period Balance as at 31 December 2025 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 147,051 330,740 (3,644,109) 2,970,559 Other reserves - Warrants - (42,919) - 24,590 - - (18,329) Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - (3,433) - (3,433) Total comprehensive income for - - - - - (362,570) (362,570) the period Balance as at 30 June 2026 117,750 5,730,112 246,096 171,641 327,307 (4,006,679) 2,586,227

Warrants reconciliation:

Outstanding at 1 January - 201,324,999 warrants with fair value of GBP147,051.

Forfeited during the period - 65,000,000 D warrants with fair value of GBP47,655.

Granted during the period - 7,850,000 new D warrants with fair value of GBP42,919.

Current service cost - E warrants fair value of GBP29,326.

Total outstanding warrants as at 30 June 2026 is 144,174,999 with a fair value of GBP171,641.

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information

1. General information

Anemoi International Ltd (the "Company") is a British Virgin Islands ("BVI") International business company ("IBC"), incorporated and registered in the BVI on 6 May 2020. The Company is a holding company actively seeking investment opportunities.

id4 AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi and was formed as part of the merger of the former id4 AG ("id4") with and into its parent, Apeiron Holdings AG on 14 September 2021. id4 was incorporated and registered in the Canton of Lucerne in Switzerland in April 2019 whilst Apeiron Holdings AG was incorporated and registered in December 2018. Following the merger, Apeiron Holdings AG was renamed id4 AG.

On the 17th December 2021, the entire share capital of id4 AG was purchased by Anemoi International Ltd.

Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi, incorporated on 26 November 2021 in England and Wales. Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a private limited company, limited by shares.

2 Significant Accounting policies

The Group financial statements consolidate those of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").

The Group prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards "IFRS".

The financial statements are expressed in GBP.

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2025.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value.

1. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2026 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2025. Prior year comparatives have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2026 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2025 financial statements was not qualified.

2. Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as the Board consider that the Company has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

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