Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results -2

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results 28-Sep-2026 / 13:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" "AMOI" or the "Company") Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2026 The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The interim results have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com Chairman's Statement On 27 October 2025 the Company announced an RTO Transaction with Trasna, which is now moving towards a Q4/2026 completion, but which also limits what we can say given the restrictions imposed on us by the PRM. I am hopeful that we will be able to report completion in the coming months. In my previous reports I had also mentioned that we had repositioned id4 and that post period end, on 1 September 2026, we announced that id4 had entered into a three-year digital transformation contract with a major Swiss insurance and pension provider. We anticipate being able to announce the identity of the client as soon as id4's solution has been fully integrated and fully operational on the client's server. In the meantime, the Board of AMOI has taken steps to further reduce Group costs at subsidiary and holding-company levels. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 28 September 2026 Financial Review During the period under review book value per share decreased from 1.89p as at 31 December 2025 to 1.65p per share at 30 June 2026, driven by ongoing operating losses in ID4 AG, partially offset by investment returns of GBP3k. The Group Operating Loss before depreciation for the period increased from GBP(185)k in H1 2025 to GBP(285)k in H1 2026. H1 2025 benefited from the Chairman's fee waiver; no fees were waived in H1 2026. The Group Loss Before Tax for the period also increased from GBP(279)k in H1 2025 to GBP(362)k in H1 2026. For clarity, the operating loss for the period was GBP380,401 and the loss before tax was GBP362,093. Total Income decreased from GBP56k in H1 2025 to GBP22k in H1 2026. The decline in Software services' income was partially offset by a positive contribution from financial holdings and interest income. Total Administrative Expenses increased from GBP218k in H1 2025 to GBP282k in H1 2026. This included GBP11k exceptional administration costs, GBP37k Chairman's fee expense because the comparable H1 2025 fees were waived, GBP21k legal & professional fees due to audit rises and new OTC listing, GBP1k ICT, GBP2k Insurance and GBP16k increased travel expenditure. Expenses decreased by GBP18k consultancy fees and GBP6k rent. Development Costs capitalised to Intangible Assets were maintained at Nil in H1 2026 from Nil in H1 2025 helping to preserve cash. Responsibility Statement We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: a) the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as contained in UK-adopted IFRS; b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein). Cautionary statement This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 28 September 2026 RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES A summary of the key risks and mitigation strategies is below: Rank Risk Mitigation Portfolio Diversification: Our investment strategy emphasizes diversification across sectors, asset classes, and geographies Recent geopolitical tensions and shifts in trade policy, particularly between major economies, have increased uncertainty around global trade flows. Changes in trade Engagement with Portfolio Companies: policies, including the imposition of tariffs or trade Where applicable, we engage with the restrictions between major economies, can influence market management of key portfolio companies to 1. volatility, affect corporate earnings, and shift global capital assess their exposure to tariffs and flows. These developments may lead to reduced investment their mitigation plans returns or increased risk across certain asset classes or geographies. Also, capital-markets activity and new fundraising are affected. Dynamic Asset Allocation: Retain the flexibility to adjust exposures in response to material trade-related risks, including reweighting positions in sectors or regions disproportionately affected by tariff changes. Insufficient cash resources to meet liabilities, continue as a Short term and annual business plans are 2. going concern and finance key projects. prepared and are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Regular review of both the Board's and Loss of key management/staff resulting in failure to identify key management's abilities. Review of 3. and secure potential investment opportunities and meet salaries and benefits including long term contractual requirements. incentives and ongoing communication with key individuals. Failure to maintain strong and effective relations with key The Board and senior management seek to 4. stakeholders in investments resulting in loss of contracts or establish and maintain an open and value. transparent dialogue with key stakeholders. Key management is professionally Failure to comply with law and regulations in the jurisdictions qualified. In addition, the Company 5. in which we operate. appoints relevant professional advisers (legal, tax, accounting etc) in the jurisdictions in which we operate. The Group is currently poised to take advantage of disruption to the global economy with a low cost base and flexibility to scale up as and when the Significant changes in the political environment, including the economy recovers. 6. impact of the conflict in Ukraine and Gaza, result in loss of resources/market and/or business failure. Increased focus on compliance within the financial investment world will benefit the company long term.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2026 08:06 ET (12:06 GMT)

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results -2-

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Dec 2025 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Software services income 3 19,760 37,859 66,920 Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value 1,382 13,795 40,605 Investment dividend income 297 - - Investment interest income 1,020 4,635 4,961 Total Income 22,459 56,289 112,486 Software services expenses (22,668) (17,801) (25,530) Financial holdings expenses (2,644) (5,735) (8,695) Total Cost of Sales (25,312) (23,536) (34,225) Gross (loss)/profit (2,853) 32,753 78,261 Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs (271,334) (217,720) (450,180) Exceptional administration costs (11,161) - - Total administrative expenses (282,495) (217,720) (450,180) Operating loss before depreciation (285,348) (184,967) (371,919) Depreciation and Amortisation 6&7 (95,053) (94,519) (193,413) Operating loss (380,401) (279,486) (565,332) Net financial income/(expense) (21) - (873) Other gains/(losses) 18,329 - (76,981) Share of profits of associated entities - - (17,089) Loss before taxation (362,093) (279,486) (660,275) Taxation (477) (913) (1,147) Loss for the period (362,570) (280,399) (661,422) Earnings per share - pence (using weighted average number of shares) Basic and Diluted (0.23) (0.18) (0.42) Basic and Diluted 5 (0.23) (0.18) (0.42)

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2026

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Dec 2025 GBP GBP GBP Unaudited Unaudited Audited Loss for the period (362,570) (280,399) (661,422) Other comprehensive income: Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations (3,433) (13,303) 17,789 Total comprehensive income (366,003) (293,702) (643,633) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (366,003) (293,702) (643,633) Total Comprehensive income (366,003) (293,702) (643,633)

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2026

As at As at As at Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Dec 2025 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 6 1,462,774 1,462,774 1,462,774 Intangible assets 6 1,079,626 1,246,939 1,178,187 Property, plant and equipment 7 100 5,510 250 Investment in associated entities 19,178 36,267 19,178 Total non-current assets 2,561,678 2,751,490 2,660,389 Current assets Trade and other receivables 821,628 100,490 52,402 Current asset investments 8 - 234,797 12,764 Cash and cash equivalents 200,219 377,599 445,238 Total current assets 1,021,847 712,886 510,404 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 997,298 220,867 200,234 Total current liabilities 997,298 220,867 200,234 Net current assets 24,549 492,019 310,170 Net assets 2,586,227 3,243,509 2,970,559 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 9 117,750 117,750 117,750 Share premium 5,730,112 5,773,031 5,773,031 Preference shares 246,096 246,096 246,096 Other Reserves 171,641 70,070 147,051 Foreign exchange reserve 327,307 299,648 330,740 Retained earnings (4,006,679) (3,263,086) (3,644,109) Total shareholders' equity 2,586,227 3,243,509 2,970,559 Total equity 2,586,227 3,243,509 2,970,559

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the Board on 28 September 2026.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2026 08:06 ET (12:06 GMT)