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AI

WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
28.09.26 | 08:01
0,015 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.09.2026 14:39 Uhr
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Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results -2-

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results 
28-Sep-2026 / 13:06 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" "AMOI" or the "Company") 

Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2026 

The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The interim results have been 
submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com 
 
Chairman's Statement 
 
  
On 27 October 2025 the Company announced an RTO Transaction with Trasna, which is now moving towards a Q4/2026 
completion, but which also limits what we can say given the restrictions imposed on us by the PRM. 
 
I am hopeful that we will be able to report completion in the coming months. 
 
In my previous reports I had also mentioned that we had repositioned id4 and that post period end, on 1 September 2026, 
we announced that id4 had entered into a three-year digital transformation contract with a major Swiss insurance and 
pension provider. We anticipate being able to announce the identity of the client as soon as id4's solution has been 
fully integrated and fully operational on the client's server. 
 
In the meantime, the Board of AMOI has taken steps to further reduce Group costs at subsidiary and holding-company 
levels. 
 
Duncan Soukup 
 
Chairman 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
28 September 2026 

Financial Review 
 
During the period under review book value per share decreased from 1.89p as at 31 December 2025 to 1.65p per share at 
30 June 2026, driven by ongoing operating losses in ID4 AG, partially offset by investment returns of GBP3k. 
 
The Group Operating Loss before depreciation for the period increased from GBP(185)k in H1 2025 to GBP(285)k in H1 2026. H1 
2025 benefited from the Chairman's fee waiver; no fees were waived in H1 2026. 
 
The Group Loss Before Tax for the period also increased from GBP(279)k in H1 2025 to GBP(362)k in H1 2026. For clarity, the 
operating loss for the period was GBP380,401 and the loss before tax was GBP362,093. 
 
Total Income decreased from GBP56k in H1 2025 to GBP22k in H1 2026. The decline in Software services' income was partially 
offset by a positive contribution from financial holdings and interest income. 
 
Total Administrative Expenses increased from GBP218k in H1 2025 to GBP282k in H1 2026. This included GBP11k exceptional 
administration costs, GBP37k Chairman's fee expense because the comparable H1 2025 fees were waived, GBP21k legal & 
professional fees due to audit rises and new OTC listing, GBP1k ICT, GBP2k Insurance and GBP16k increased travel expenditure. 
Expenses decreased by GBP18k consultancy fees and GBP6k rent. 
 
Development Costs capitalised to Intangible Assets were maintained at Nil in H1 2026 from Nil in H1 2025 helping to 
preserve cash. 

Responsibility Statement 

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: 
 
a) the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' 
as contained in UK-adopted IFRS; 
 
b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of 
important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six 
months of the year); and 
 
c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of 
related parties' transactions and changes therein). 
 
Cautionary statement 
 
This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to 
enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be 
relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. 

Duncan Soukup 
 
Chairman 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
28 September 2026 

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 

A summary of the key risks and mitigation strategies is below: 
 
Rank     Risk                              Mitigation 
 
                                       Portfolio Diversification: Our investment 
                                       strategy emphasizes diversification 
                                       across sectors, asset classes, and 
                                       geographies 
       Recent geopolitical tensions and shifts in trade policy, 
       particularly between major economies, have increased 
       uncertainty around global trade flows. Changes in trade     Engagement with Portfolio Companies: 
       policies, including the imposition of tariffs or trade     Where applicable, we engage with the 
       restrictions between major economies, can influence market   management of key portfolio companies to 
1.      volatility, affect corporate earnings, and shift global capital assess their exposure to tariffs and 
       flows. These developments may lead to reduced investment    their mitigation plans 
     returns or increased risk across certain asset classes or 
       geographies. Also, capital-markets activity and new fundraising 
       are affected. 
                                       Dynamic Asset Allocation: Retain the 
                                     flexibility to adjust exposures in 
                                       response to material trade-related risks, 
                                       including reweighting positions in 
                                       sectors or regions disproportionately 
                                       affected by tariff changes. 
 
       Insufficient cash resources to meet liabilities, continue as a Short term and annual business plans are 
2.      going concern and finance key projects.             prepared and are reviewed on an ongoing 
                                       basis. 
 
 
                                       Regular review of both the Board's and 
       Loss of key management/staff resulting in failure to identify  key management's abilities.  Review of 
3.      and secure potential investment opportunities and meet     salaries and benefits including long term 
       contractual requirements.                    incentives and ongoing communication with 
                                     key individuals. 
 
 
       Failure to maintain strong and effective relations with key   The Board and senior management seek to 
4.      stakeholders in investments resulting in loss of contracts or  establish and maintain an open and 
       value.                             transparent dialogue with key 
                                     stakeholders. 
 
 
                                       Key management is professionally 
       Failure to comply with law and regulations in the jurisdictions qualified. In addition, the Company 
5.      in which we operate.                      appoints relevant professional advisers 
                                       (legal, tax, accounting etc) in the 
                                   jurisdictions in which we operate. 
 
                                       The Group is currently poised to take 
                                       advantage of disruption to the global 
                                       economy with a low cost base and 
                                       flexibility to scale up as and when the 
       Significant changes in the political environment, including the economy recovers. 
6.      impact of the conflict in Ukraine and Gaza, result in loss of 
       resources/market and/or business failure. 
 
                                     Increased focus on compliance within the 
                                       financial investment world will benefit 
                                       the company long term.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2026 08:06 ET (12:06 GMT)

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2026 Interim Results -2-

For the six months ended 30 June 2026 

6 Months to   6 Months to   Year Ended 
 
                                      Jun 2026    Jun 2025    Dec 2025 
 
                                      GBP       GBP       GBP 
 
                               Note    Unaudited    Unaudited    Audited 
 
Software services income                         3   19,760     37,859     66,920 
 
Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value              1,382      13,795     40,605 
 
Investment dividend income                         297       -        - 
 
Investment interest income                         1,020      4,635      4,961 
 
Total Income                                22,459     56,289     112,486 
 
Software services expenses                         (22,668)    (17,801)    (25,530) 
 
Financial holdings expenses                        (2,644)     (5,735)     (8,695) 
 
Total Cost of Sales                            (25,312)    (23,536)    (34,225) 
 
Gross (loss)/profit                            (2,853)     32,753     78,261 
 
Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs            (271,334)    (217,720)    (450,180) 
 
Exceptional administration costs                      (11,161)    -        - 
 
Total administrative expenses                       (282,495)    (217,720)    (450,180) 
 
Operating loss before depreciation                     (285,348)    (184,967)    (371,919) 
 
Depreciation and Amortisation                6&7     (95,053)    (94,519)    (193,413) 
 
Operating loss                               (380,401)    (279,486)    (565,332) 
 
Net financial income/(expense)                       (21)      -        (873) 
 
Other gains/(losses)                            18,329     -        (76,981) 
 
Share of profits of associated entities                  -        -        (17,089) 
 
Loss before taxation                            (362,093)    (279,486)    (660,275) 
 
Taxation                                  (477)      (913)      (1,147) 
 
Loss for the period                            (362,570)    (280,399)    (661,422) 

Earnings per share - pence (using weighted average number of                            
shares) 
 
 
Basic and Diluted                             (0.23)     (0.18)     (0.42) 
 
Basic and Diluted                      5      (0.23)     (0.18)     (0.42)

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2026 

6 Months to    6 Months to    Year Ended 
 
                                Jun 2026      Jun 2025      Dec 2025 
 
                                GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
                                Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 

Loss for the period                      (362,570)     (280,399)     (661,422) 
 
Other comprehensive income:                                        
 
Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations   (3,433)      (13,303)      17,789 
 
Total comprehensive income                   (366,003)     (293,702)     (643,633) 

Attributable to:                                              
 
Equity shareholders of the parent               (366,003)     (293,702)     (643,633) 
 
Total Comprehensive income                   (366,003)     (293,702)     (643,633)

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2026 

As at       As at       As at 
 
                            Jun 2026      Jun 2025      Dec 2025 
  
 
                          GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
                     Note    Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
Assets                                               
 
Non-current assets                                         
 
Goodwill                 6      1,462,774     1,462,774     1,462,774 
 
Intangible assets            6      1,079,626     1,246,939     1,178,187 
 
Property, plant and equipment      7      100        5,510       250 
 
Investment in associated entities           19,178       36,267       19,178 
 
Total non-current assets                2,561,678     2,751,490     2,660,389 

Current assets                                           
 
Trade and other receivables              821,628      100,490      52,402 
 
Current asset investments        8      -         234,797      12,764 
 
Cash and cash equivalents               200,219      377,599      445,238 
 
Total current assets                  1,021,847     712,886      510,404 

Liabilities                                            
 
Current liabilities                                        
 
Trade and other payables                997,298      220,867      200,234 
 
Total current liabilities               997,298      220,867      200,234 

Net current assets                   24,549       492,019      310,170 

Net assets                       2,586,227     3,243,509     2,970,559 

Shareholders' Equity                                        
 
Share capital              9      117,750      117,750      117,750 
 
Share premium                     5,730,112     5,773,031     5,773,031 
 
Preference shares                   246,096      246,096      246,096 
 
Other Reserves                     171,641      70,070       147,051 
 
Foreign exchange reserve                327,307      299,648      330,740 
 
Retained earnings                   (4,006,679)    (3,263,086)    (3,644,109) 
 
Total shareholders' equity               2,586,227     3,243,509     2,970,559 

Total equity                      2,586,227     3,243,509     2,970,559

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the Board on 28 September 2026.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2026 08:06 ET (12:06 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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