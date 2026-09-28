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WKN: 850628 | ISIN: US46625H1005 | Ticker-Symbol: CMC
Tradegate
28.09.26 | 15:02
301,00 Euro
+0,03 % +0,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA Industrie 30
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
300,85301,6015:05
300,85301,6015:05
PR Newswire
28.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: J.P. Morgan Taps Thunes to Streamline Global Payments: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 28th

  • Thunes will power J.P. Morgan's XPedite Remit solutions suite.
    • The solution is designed to give clients access to 12 billion bank accounts and mobile wallets across 100+ payment corridors across the Thunes network.
    • Thunes Co-founder + CEO Peter De Caluwe will join NYSE Live to discuss how this collaboration will help make global commerce smoother.
  • Adobe report says that 2026 online holiday shopping will jump year-over-year.
    • The research projects this year's Cyber Monday to be the first $15 billion online shopping day in history.
    • Adobe Digital Insights predicts that spending in the five-day Cyber Week period will reach $47.5 billion.
    • Viviek Pandya, Adobe Digital Insights' Director, will join NYSE to break down the report and how AI will accelerate traffic to retail websites.
  • Oil prices are in focus amid the latest developments in the Middle East.
    • Global benchmarks rose after President Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end the conflict.
    • As of 8 a.m. ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at roughly $107 a barrel.

Opening Bell
Graco (NYSE: GGG) celebrates 100 years of ingenuity

Closing Bell
TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) celebrates its 35th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jp-morgan-taps-thunes-to-streamline-global-payments-nyse-content-update-302891501.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.