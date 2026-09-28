New York Stock Exchange: J.P. Morgan Taps Thunes to Streamline Global Payments: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 28th

Thunes will power J.P. Morgan's XPedite Remit solutions suite. The solution is designed to give clients access to 12 billion bank accounts and mobile wallets across 100+ payment corridors across the Thunes network. Thunes Co-founder + CEO Peter De Caluwe will join NYSE Live to discuss how this collaboration will help make global commerce smoother.

Adobe report says that 2026 online holiday shopping will jump year-over-year. The research projects this year's Cyber Monday to be the first $15 billion online shopping day in history. Adobe Digital Insights predicts that spending in the five-day Cyber Week period will reach $47.5 billion. Viviek Pandya, Adobe Digital Insights' Director, will join NYSE to break down the report and how AI will accelerate traffic to retail websites.

Oil prices are in focus amid the latest developments in the Middle East. Global benchmarks rose after President Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end the conflict. As of 8 a.m. ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at roughly $107 a barrel.



Opening Bell

Graco (NYSE: GGG) celebrates 100 years of ingenuity

Closing Bell

TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) celebrates its 35th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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