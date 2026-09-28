Medical Care Technologies Inc. Advances Internal Testing of Its AI Wound-Monitoring Application

Second Health-Imaging Track Moves From Roadmap Mention Into Structured Sequential-Image Evaluation Alongside Melanoma Scan Beta

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced forward progress on its AI wound-monitoring application, advancing the platform from a development-track mention into structured internal evaluation of sequential wound imaging.

The update follows a year in which MDCE has publicly treated wound monitoring as a second health-imaging line beside Melanoma Scan Beta. On July 20, the Company positioned its AI vision platform against the multi-billion-dollar wound care market. On September 24, after announcing a debt-free balance sheet as of September 23, 2026, MDCE again listed wound-care development among active workstreams. Today's release is the next step: the Company is now applying a disciplined internal testing process to the wound-monitoring workflow itself.

MDCE's wound-monitoring application is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging tool intended to help users capture sequential smartphone images of a wound and review visible change over time. Internal evaluation is focused on:

Image acquisition quality - whether successive user-captured photos are consistent enough for comparison

- whether successive user-captured photos are consistent enough for comparison Wound-area visualization - segmentation and edge definition used to organize the visible wound boundary across sessions

- segmentation and edge definition used to organize the visible wound boundary across sessions Longitudinal comparison - reviewing the same wound site over time for possible signs of improvement, stagnation, or deterioration

- reviewing the same wound site over time for possible signs of improvement, stagnation, or deterioration Workflow usability - whether the capture-and-review sequence can be repeated outside a clinic setting

The commercial context remains large. Prior Company communications have cited the chronic wound care market as exceeding $20 billion annually and projected to surpass $30 billion by 2030, driven by diabetes, aging populations, and the cost of delayed intervention. MDCE is not claiming a product launch or clinical clearance. It is building a monitoring workflow intended to support image history and visual review.

This work sits on the same AI vision foundation now being tested in Melanoma Scan Beta, where first volunteer-submitted image datasets are already in internal review for intake, body-map mapping, and change-over-time comparison. The wound-monitoring track applies a similar idea to a different problem: sequential images of the same site, organized so change can be reviewed.

"Melanoma Scan Beta proved we can move a health-imaging product from public datasets into real-world image review," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Wound monitoring is the second track. We are no longer only talking about the market. We are testing the sequential-imaging workflow that would make a wound-monitoring tool useful - capture, compare, and review the same site over time."

The wound-monitoring application remains in development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, wound care, or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider. Any concerning change in a wound should be reviewed by a licensed clinician.

Medical Care Technologies continues StrainScan Pro enterprise demonstrations in agriculture and restaurant service, Melanoma Scan Beta volunteer-image review, and subsidiary operations at Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. The Company is debt free as of September 23, 2026.

Investors and interested parties can learn more at:

https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-advances-internal-testing-o-1227699