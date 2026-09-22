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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc. Subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used Complete first transaction with Fanatics / Topps

First Game-Worn Supply Path Moves From Agreement Into Executed Sale and Photo-Match Verification

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that its subsidiaries have completed the first executed transaction under the previously disclosed Fanatics / Topps arrangement: Infinite Auctions has sold game-worn sports memorabilia to Topps, and Real Game Used has photo-match authenticated the items supplied in that sale.

The update follows the Company's September 14 announcement that Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used had entered into a transactional agreement with Fanatics / Topps. That release described the structure. This release confirms the first completed cycle under that structure - sale by Infinite Auctions, authentication by Real Game Used.

Under the completed transaction:

  • Infinite Auctions sold game-worn sports memorabilia to Topps for use in Topps sports trading card products.
  • Real Game Used provided photo-match authentication for the memorabilia Infinite Auctions supplied.

Fanatics is a global sports commerce and collectibles company that reported approximately $8.1 billion in revenue in 2024. Its collectibles division, powered by Topps, generated about $1.6 billion in 2024 and has been described as tracking toward more than $2 billion in 2025, with expectations approaching $3 billion in 2026. Completing a first supply-and-authentication cycle with that platform is a commercial proof point for MDCE's subsidiaries.

"An agreement is a starting point. A completed transaction is validation of our continued progress as a diverse umbrella of brands and technologies," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Infinite Auctions made the first sale of game-worn memorabilia to Fanatics / Topps. Real Game Used authenticated what was sold. That is the model we described, now executed."

This announcement confirms completion of an initial transaction. It does not constitute a guarantee of additional volume, future purchase commitments, or specific revenue from Fanatics / Topps.

While advancing this collectibles activity, Medical Care Technologies continues development of StrainScan Pro for agricultural and foodservice visual inspection, MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta, and other AI vision initiatives.

Investors and interested parties can learn more at:
https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com
https://infiniteauctions.com
https://realgameused.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Infinite Auctions
Infinite Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions and related inventory transactions. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Real Game Used
Real Game Used is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in photo-match authentication for sports and entertainment memorabilia. Visit: https://realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204
Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750
Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com
Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-subsidiaries-infinite-aucti-1224541

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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