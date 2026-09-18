Medical Care Technologies Inc. Prepares First StrainScan Pro Demonstration for Restaurant Service

Initial Kitchen Demo Designed Around Receiving, Staging and Pass-Station Inspection Where Visual Quality Decisions Cost Operators Real Money

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that it is preparing its first StrainScan Pro demonstration specifically for restaurant service - applying the same enterprise AI vision platform already shown in agricultural settings to the points in a kitchen where product is accepted, held, or sent to the guest.

The platform is live at https://strainscanpro.com.

This is not a new vertical. Foodservice has been part of the StrainScan Pro plan alongside agriculture. What is new is the first restaurant-service demonstration being built around an actual kitchen workflow instead of a general product overview.

StrainScan Pro is proprietary AI vision software designed for on-device visual analysis on iPad Air. In a restaurant, the usefulness is practical: kitchens live on speed and consistency. A case of greens that looks acceptable at the back door and fails on the line becomes waste. A tomato batch that looks fine in the walk-in and plates poorly becomes remakes, comps, and food-cost variance. Visual inspection still happens in most kitchens by eye, under time pressure, with little record of what was accepted and why.

The first restaurant-service demo is being prepared around a three-station inspection path:

1. Receiving

Incoming produce is imaged at intake. The operator captures a visual sample, indexes it to the delivery or lot, and runs category-level visual analysis against the relevant produce module - for example leafy greens, berries, tomatoes, or tree fruit. The purpose is to flag visible defects, bruising, wilting, color inconsistency, or other quality issues before the product is stored or prepped.

2. Staging / prep hold

Product pulled for service can be reviewed again before it hits the line. This station is designed to catch deterioration that occurred after receiving - a common source of shrink that never shows up on the original invoice check.

3. Pass station

Finished or plated items can be reviewed for visual consistency before they leave the kitchen. The intent is not recipe creativity. It is a last visual check for obvious quality breaks that would otherwise reach the guest.

Each capture is intended to follow the same on-device pipeline already defined for StrainScan Pro: acquire a usable image, index it to station and lot, run differential visual analysis against expected appearance, and route exceptions for hold, secondary review, or rejection.

The commercial case is scale and loss. Global agricultural production is frequently estimated near $4.8 trillion to $5 trillion. The global restaurant and foodservice market is estimated near $4 trillion, with U.S. restaurant and foodservice sales projected around $1.55 trillion in 2026. In that environment, late visual failures are not abstract. They are thrown product, inconsistent plates, and margin leakage across one location or an entire multi-unit group.

"A restaurant does not need a lab," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "It needs a fast visual check at the door, again before prep, and again at the pass. That is the demo we are preparing. If StrainScan Pro can help a kitchen catch a bad case before it is cut, stored, or plated, the software has earned its place on the line."

This announcement describes preparation of a demonstration and does not constitute a commercial contract award. Medical Care Technologies is a technology company focused on software and AI vision solutions. StrainScan Pro is an enterprise visual analysis platform, not a medical device.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com | info@strainscanpro.com

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-prepares-first-strainscan-p-1223567